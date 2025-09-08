Today three new posts landed at once — and together they tell a story that can no longer be ignored.

Clifford Carnicom reported that CDB, the synthetic biology he has tracked for decades, can be cultured electromagnetically. With applied frequencies in the ELF/VLF domain, filaments and iron–protein complexes emerge in hours rather than weeks. His blunt conclusion: CDB harvests electromagnetic energy.

Michael Merrick showed that the white rubbery Abnormal Polymer Mass (APM) can be drawn not just from cadavers but from living blood. Under electrolysis, it produces a red–brown proteinaceous substance in volume — behaving not like inert clotting material but like a metabolising, engineered living system.

Will Wade and I have just completed our own study, now being prepared for release. We took the opposite approach: instead of feeding in fields, we removed them. Shielding pharmaceutical samples from ambient electromagnetic fields arrested crystallisation entirely. When shielding was lifted, growth resumed, often along altered paths. What emerged under shielding was a stripped-down, baseline crystal — the system’s dependency laid bare.

Three Angles, One Message

Carnicom shows activation under fields.

Merrick shows metabolism under current.

Wade & I show dependence when fields are removed.

Different methods, different materials, the same principle: synthetic biology is field-responsive.

What This Means

If this material thrives on electricity and ambient EM fields, then the global grid, wireless networks, and the ever-present hum of 50/60 Hz are not neutral background. They are part of the culture medium.

The implications are stark. These systems are alive, responsive, and embedded in the electromagnetic environment that surrounds us all.

Our full post on shielding and coherence disruption will be out shortly. For now, the convergence speaks for itself.

Thank you for reading and for walking with me through these explorations of coherence. Independent research of this kind takes time, focus, and resources — and it depends on the support of those who see its value. If you have found this work meaningful, please consider contributing to help me continue documenting, publishing, and sharing these findings with the wider world.

Your encouragement — whether through sharing the work, engaging in discussion, or offering financial support — makes all the difference. Together we can keep shining light on what others prefer to leave in shadow.

With gratitude,

David