Nixonlab

Nixonlab

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charlie's avatar
Charlie
7h

Just observing a grand daughter fully vaxxed: spurts of real life with a starry look as if elevator does not go to the top. Other observation included slow motor functions.

Parents clueless! Our son was walking at 7 months. This one over year and unsustainable. This is horrible imo…

Future zombies

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shona Duncan's avatar
Shona Duncan
9h

Thank you for the opportunity to join this important discussion. A sentinel moment. I imagine our countries are hiding our own babies deaths somewhere.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Nixon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture