This atlas is intended to be shared.

Its purpose is simple: to provide a visual reference for what is being seen under the microscope. Rather than asking readers to accept interpretations, the plates allow people to examine the structures directly and say, “This is what is being observed.”

For the past four years I have spent many hours examining droplets under a microscope.

What began as routine examination of pharmaceutical preparations gradually revealed something unexpected. As droplets evaporated on a glass slide, they reorganised internally, producing vesicles, fibres, geometric crystals, and complex structural relationships that appeared repeatedly across very different samples.

These observations have now been gathered into a visual volume titled:

Atlas of Soft-Matter Structures: Observations from Dark Field Microscopy and Sessile Droplet Evaporation

The atlas is now available on Amazon.

ASIN: B0GS9BCX26

Soft matter and phase behaviour

This atlas concerns what physicists describe as soft matter.

Between water as a liquid and water as a solid there exists an entire world of intermediate materials. Just as the transition from liquid water to ice represents a phase change, similar transformations can occur when liquids reorganise into gels, fibres, vesicles, or crystalline structures. These states are often less rigid than classical solids and may remain partially fluid or structurally dynamic.

Seen in this way, the vesicles, fibres, particles, and crystalline forms that appear during droplet evaporation may not represent entirely different substances. They may instead represent different structural states of the same material, emerging as local conditions within the droplet change during evaporation.

This became particularly clear during experiments in which fluorescein and crystal violet were added to lignocaine preparations. The dyes produced dramatic colour patterns under the microscope, but they also revealed something more important.

As the droplet continued to dry, these structures gradually separated and became more distinct. The internal organisation of the system became visible.

In other words, a uniform droplet reorganised itself into the very structures that appear repeatedly throughout this atlas.

From this initially uniform droplet, vesicles, particles, fibres, and crystalline compartments gradually emerged - structures that have since become familiar and ubiquitous features of the microscopic environments documented in this atlas.

Why this atlas exists

In discussions about unusual microscopic structures, people often begin by debating explanations.

My approach has been different. Before arguing about what something might represent, it is useful to document what can actually be seen.

Over several years I examined droplets from a wide range of materials under dark field microscopy, including pharmaceutical preparations, biological fluids, supplements, and simple control samples. Across these preparations a number of structural motifs repeatedly appeared.

The purpose of the atlas is therefore observational. It documents these structures and their relationships as they appear under the microscope.

Remembering haemostasis

I remember my haematology lectures on blood coagulation, or at least I remember that there was a great deal to learn at the time. The pathway diagrams seemed endless: this cleaves that, which activates this, which converts that. It was an impressive biochemical cascade.

Looking back now, I sometimes wonder whether medical students today are taught to think about blood as a soft matter system.

From that perspective, coagulation can be seen not only as an enzymatic cascade but also as a phase transition within a complex fluid. Suspended nanoparticles, microparticles, proteins, and colloidal components reorganise under enzymatic control to produce fibres, gels, and structured networks.

The familiar fibrin mesh of a clot is therefore not just the end point of a biochemical pathway. It is also the physical manifestation of a controlled transformation in the material state of blood. Could it be that what we are seeing in the blood reflects changes within a natural soft matter state?

Seen through this lens, the structures that appear in evaporating droplets of complex fluids — vesicles, fibres, particles, and crystalline compartments — begin to look less mysterious. They may represent different structural states emerging within a soft matter system as its environment changes.

Phase variation across environments

Placed side by side, these two images illustrate an intriguing possibility. Although the structures appear quite different, they may represent related material behaviour occurring under different local conditions. In soft matter systems, relatively small changes in environment—concentration, evaporation rate, dissolved components, or surface interactions—can produce very different structural outcomes.

What appears as geometric crystalline compartments in one preparation may therefore correspond, in another context, to vesicular or toroidal structures within a more fluid matrix. Rather than representing entirely different materials, these patterns may reflect phase variation within a common soft matter system responding to different environments.

A possible perspective on the white clots

This way of thinking may also offer a useful perspective when considering the white fibrous clots that have been widely discussed in recent years.

One possibility is that the underlying system we are observing represents a normal soft matter organisation within blood, in which particles, vesicles, fibres, and gels can form as part of natural phase transitions. Under certain circumstances, however, additional factors—whether biochemical, environmental, or material—may influence the way this system reorganises.

In such cases the structures that emerge could represent variations within an existing soft matter framework, rather than the appearance of an entirely new material.

The role of sessile droplet evaporation

A central method used throughout these observations is sessile droplet evaporation (SDE), a simple but powerful way of revealing structural organisation within complex fluids.

In this method a small droplet of fluid is placed on a microscope slide and allowed to evaporate naturally. As evaporation proceeds, internal flows and concentration gradients develop within the droplet. Dissolved components reorganise as the liquid volume decreases.

This process often produces striking internal organisation.

During SDE experiments I repeatedly observed sequences in which droplets evolved from apparently uniform fluids into complex internal landscapes containing vesicles, fibres, crystalline compartments, and toroidal structures.

Because these transformations occur over time, the process itself becomes an important part of the observation.

Recurring structural motifs

Across these preparations a number of recurring structural motifs appeared.

These include:

• square and rectangular crystalline compartments

• circular or toroidal inclusions within crystals

• vesicle-like domains forming during early droplet organisation

• fibres interacting with crystal boundaries

• distributed nucleation fields where many crystals form simultaneously

In some cases these elements interact, forming composite architectures in which fibres contact crystalline surfaces or vesicles cluster around developing crystals.

The atlas presents these images sequentially so that readers can follow the emergence of these patterns.

Observation before interpretation

My interpretation of these structures differs from many of the discussions currently circulating online.

Rather than beginning with assumptions about what these structures must represent, I focus first on their morphology and behaviour.

Sessile droplet evaporation provides a useful window into these processes because it allows structural transformations to be observed directly. Vesicle formation, particle aggregation, crystal nucleation, fibre emergence, and structural consolidation can often be seen as part of a continuous sequence.

The atlas documents these stages as they occur.

A visual record

The book contains 120 plates documenting structures observed across pharmaceutical preparations, biological samples, and experimental systems.

Some plates show sequential droplet evolution. Others present individual structures in greater detail, allowing their geometry and internal organisation to be examined.

Taken together, the images form a visual reference for recurring structural patterns that appear when complex fluids are examined closely.

An invitation to look

Microscopy remains one of the most powerful tools available for exploring the hidden architecture of the material world.

Sometimes the most productive first step is simply careful observation.

The atlas is offered in that spirit.

Readers are invited to examine the images, follow the sequences, and consider what processes might produce the structures shown.

All the best for your weekend and stay safe.

David

PS Thank you again to my supporters without which this would not be possible.