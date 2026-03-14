Nixonlab

Nixonlab

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The BarefootHealer's avatar
The BarefootHealer
9h

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏💯🙏 Well done. Very important and valuable work David. I hope you will be continuing with it because we are going to need the documentation for the future.😐

Reply
Share
Susan's avatar
Susan
9h

Bless you for being the grownup in the room! Very helpful sweet man.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Nixon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture