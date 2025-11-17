It is now more than three years since the robot arms video and nearly three years since the plugged-in phenomenon. Those early findings set me on a path I never expected to walk: long sessions at the microscope, thousands of images, hours of video, and a growing archive of reproducible structures that simply should not be there.

Over this period, I have examined a wide range of pharmaceutical products under dark field and bright field microscopy: Pfizer Comirnaty, dental and non-dental anaesthetics, nebulising solutions, and various injectable and non-injectable preparations. I have also documented similar behaviours in rainwater and in blood.

Across these materials the same theme keeps returning: self-organising structures forming predictable geometric motifs. The exact appearance changes from product to product, yet the underlying behaviours remain remarkably consistent.

My first detailed work in August 2022 was with Pfizer Comirnaty. Those early samples produced some of the clearest engineered-looking assemblies: crystalline grids, branching forms, vesicles, and dynamic changes caught on camera. Since then the same motifs have appeared in plain lignocaine, in environmental samples, and most recently in live blood. The repetition of these forms across unrelated products suggests something modular rather than incidental.

This is not a claim about composition or intent. It is simply a record of what I have seen, documented, and reproduced. The structures exist. Their behaviour is real. And the public deserves an honest conversation about the technologies already present in products that millions of people use.

Below are three images that illustrate this continuum:

– A complex formed in blood



– A detailed crystalline assembly in plain lignocaine



– The original plugged-in phenomenon from 2022

A full archive of photographs, videos, and papers is available at:

www.drdavidnixon.com

Thank you for taking the time to look.

David Nixon

PS Thanks again for the support that has enabled me to make this happen.