The Departure

by Dr David Nixon

Hello, medicine.

Once, we turned to you without hesitation.

You were the steady hand, the measured voice.

The one who stitched bodies and steadied hearts.

We trusted you.

When you spoke, we listened.

Not blindly, but with respect earned over generations—

because you asked questions before giving answers.

There was a time

when your authority came from within:

years of training, sleepless nights, the humility to say I don’t know.

You stood between suffering and solace.

You investigated, explored, doubted—then decided.

But then—

something shifted.

Around 2020,

your voice no longer sounded like your own.

You repeated slogans.

You issued mandates.

You stopped asking why.

Where once there was nuance, there was now protocol.

Fear replaced discernment.

Public health became public pressure.

Town halls, car parks, and television sets became your new clinic.

And consent became performance.

The people you were meant to serve

became the ones you silenced.

Dissent became a diagnosis.

And the stethoscope—once a symbol of listening—was quietly set aside.

You did not just lose your way.

You surrendered it.

………………………………………………………………………………

Hi everyone,

I’ve just uploaded several more papers to the journal website:

👉 www.journalbnt.org

The new ones include:

Dental and non-dental anaesthetics

The MAC address phenomenon

A new structural finding in anaesthetics

I’ll post more on each one soon.

For now, they’re live.

Time for rest. More soon.

—David