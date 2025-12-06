Hi guys,

Tomorrow is the 3rd anniversary of my interview with Gareth Icke.

This is available on my website at the following link:

2022-12-07- Gareth Icke - Dr David Nixon - 1

In addition to my book -available on Amazon now,

Try searching David B. Nixon “Playing with Pfire” and you should find it.

I am also producing a condensed PDF of 12 photos and 12 poems that will be available shortly to download.

Here are two of the key images:

This second image is the moment that Mateo and I first saw the ”Plugged in Phenomenon” on the 9th December 2022.

We may watch this video and zoom tomorrow and discuss how this has shaped my work and thoughts over the last three years.

To follow the Robot Arm’s video with this less than 2 months later was paradigm shifting to say the least.

I hope your weekend is going well.

David

If you’d like to support this work or explore further, these links are the best places to start:

👉 Explore more at drdavidnixon.com 👉 Read the full research archive at journalbnt.org

Link to tomorrow’s meeting: