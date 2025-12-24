Hi guys,

Difficult to know what to think or how to interpret the fact that I am back on the stack.

Was the recent exclusion a mistake?

The lack of lockstep a misstep?

Certainly the lack of communication in either direction is most disconcerting.

But I will continue to explore alternatives and take this as a win albeit the regain of a loss is not a win when the circumstances are opaque.

So once again I seek clarity…

I hope you all have a great Christmas and enjoy time with friends and family.

All the best

David