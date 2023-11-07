This is a salt crystal (apparently) posted online in 2018:

and can be found here:

https://sciencephotogallery.com/featured/1-salt-crystal-alfred-pasiekascience-photo-library.html

(thank you to one of my subscribers who shared this site during one of our recent threads)

This is a crystal from Dysport which contains only 4 ingredients, botulinum toxin, albumin, lactose and saline. For the drug information click HERE

It did eventually produce two rather remarkable crystals. Here is the larger one:

This picture was taken with a Nikon F7 instead of my usual camera. The images were two large to upload here but here is a view of some of the detail. I look forward to exploring images produced from high end professional digital cameras.

If you go to the website for the first photo you are able to look at high resolution images. Here is an example:

Clearly, we can see some of the same features but to call the first crystal the same as the second crystal is, in my opinion, unlikely. I think the technology is using the salt crystal basic structure as a scaffold.

If not convinced of the differences please review my post on Borg Chip 2 or consider the image below:

I first started looking at Pfizer Comirnaty under the microscope in July 2022. I was certainly not the first to so so but I reckon have clocked up over 1000 hrs looking at the Pfizer injectable since then. I have seen some extraordinary sights so I have kept looking.

I found a number of large and often strange structures but this was the only one that appeared like this. It was brighter and appeared thicker and more rigid. This is dark field mostly 40 and 100x magnification.

I subsequently placed a cover slip in the hope that I would get a closer look. This is what I saw at 400x magnification:

What is a lad supposed to do when faced with the inexplicable that the experts tell you is normal. Make a music video of course. This was actually the first one I did and probably raises a lot of questions for people unfamiliar with the images however I will do some more retrospectives soon I promise. Again thanks to Pete and Mark for their help.

Now I spend time looking for these unusual features in other medications. I particularly look for the dots, the drying process and crystal formation and what happens over time when I repeat the process. I do not do any chemical analysis. I usually don’t make time to look at samples under a coverslip as well or mix them with blood, although clearly this needs to be done too, particularly considering the results of Len Ber.

I am confident that what I do helps me to identify medications that are at best unusual. Even though I do look at medications in a limited way I am trying new things. Here are a couple of crystals from Mepivacaine at 200x magnification as seen in UV light at 420nm.

Back to Botox

From my initial observation there appeared to be a small (but significant, IMO) number of familiar particles present in the initial liquid. There was however no unusual chemical reaction or thick walled bubbles like that seen in every dental anaesthetic I have looked at but also more recently in Tobramycin eye drops, Zyrtec eye drops and as shown by Karl C in his analysis of one brand of rapid antigen test. The initial crystallisation was also unusual:

The subsequent process of adding further drops of botox either to one side of the initial sample or on top of the sample dissolved the crystal quickly with minimal reaction however there was an abundance of the unusual ‘donuts’ which slowly dissolved and appeared to produce an increasing number of ‘dots’:

Dissolving the crystals produces a large number of donuts:

This time the added drop was from the side:

This time the drop was added on top and there was a large number of donuts produced:

And subsequently lots of dots:

The crystal grew more complex with each successive generation which on first principles does make sense - thank you Pete - as I increase the concentration of the solution by adding more drops the crystals should form quicker and become less complex with time - but this is not what happens:

On the right hand side of this crystal is a rectangle containing many coloured dots unfortunately the photo does not do it justice but it was quite spectacular.

3rd Generation

The next generation of crystals was very interesting in its formation:

4th Generation

Next round showed simple dissolving of the crystals with more dots appearing:

There were only 3 structures in the 5th generation but two were rather special - and they just appeared. Rather reminiscent of Borg Chip 2 - it just appeared by itself too.

This was how the drop now looked. I am sure you will agree this is very different from previous generations:

I have already introduced to the larger structure. Here are some more images. The first one is how it looked initially.

and this is how the above structure developed. One might say it appears to be a more controlled process.

The smaller structure was interesting as well:

It added bubbles to its surface also, within minutes.

Once again this raises questions. Its a disturbing pattern given what I have seen over the last 12 months. How does this happen with only 4 ingredients?

