Bee Gee
3hEdited

Some bluetooth MAC addresses have 64 bits.

Some people may also need to go into Developer Options and turn On 'Detect Unknown Bluetooth Sources' in order to detect them, even using a third party BT app.

There was a time at the beginning of the vaxx rollout in 2021 when you did not need to use a third party bluetooth app to detect these MACs, the default app would find them.

Then either the carriers or manufacturers pushed out updates that broke that ability, and Now you Always have to use a third party app.

They even pushed those updates to Old devices that had not received System or Security Updates in Years, like my old Note 3 and S6 Active.

Also bluetooth devices require matching BT Protocols to communicate, there is a big list of them depending on which version of BT it is.

I also went to a cemetery once and tried to manually push all the protocols that my laptop with a SE bluetooth pcmcia card would support to one of the post-2021 graves emitting a MAC but it would not handshake with any of them.

No dice, fwiw... great work though David.

EntropyWave
5h

This is good, rigorous work and very interesting. Are you aware that the Starlink constellation can theoretically be used as a gigantic phased array antenna spanning the entire visible sky? Such an antenna would be able to easily pick up microwatt radiation emanating from device(s) implanted in the human body.

© 2025 David Nixon
