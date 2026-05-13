Hi everyone,

Over the last six months I have used Amazon KDP as a practical way to begin distributing my books, atlases, essays, and microscopy work. It has been a useful experiment. The sales themselves were never really the main issue. The value was in learning how to present the work: refining layouts, testing formats, improving image quality, understanding print systems, and gradually discovering what these books were actually becoming.

That period has now largely served its purpose.

What became increasingly clear during the process was that the project is not really a collection of separate books. The atlases, essays, microscopy sequences, historical notes, videos, and the broader soft-matter framework belong together. They function less as isolated publications and more as parts of a connected observational archive.

That realisation has led to a major restructuring of the NixonLab website.

The remodelled site is now bringing together the Soft-Matter Library, downloadable PDFs, microscopy sequences, essays, historical material, translated works, and supporting resources into one coherent public archive. Rather than operating simply as a catalogue, the website is becoming a longitudinal record of the work itself.

Over the last few years the work has expanded in several directions simultaneously. What began with observations under dark field microscopy gradually developed into a broader soft-matter framework spanning pharmaceutical preparations, blood, biological fluids, time-resolved structural transitions, medical ethics, observational medicine, and questions about how living systems organise under changing conditions.

That expansion made the limitations of the standard retail model increasingly obvious.

A commercial listing works reasonably well for a single isolated title. It works far less well for an evolving body of interconnected observational material that includes books, atlases, videos, frame sequences, essays, historical context, and ongoing revisions. The archive itself matters as much as any individual publication.

As part of this transition, I have therefore decided to end my Amazon publishing services. Printed editions should remain available until approximately 19 May, after which they may no longer be obtainable through Amazon.

Financially this is not a major sacrifice. The books were never built around a conventional commercial model. What matters now is independence, continuity, accessibility, and the ability to preserve the work in a form that remains coherent as the archive continues to grow.

The website-first model also allows something much closer to what this work actually is: an evolving observational record rather than a frozen product.

Readers can now move directly between atlases, essays, microscopy sequences, video material, conceptual framing, and historical discussion without the fragmentation imposed by isolated retail platforms. The atlas series, The Body as Soft-Matter, The Quiet Work of Health, Alien in My Teaspoon, the ethics material, and the broader Soft-Matter Library can finally sit together in the same environment.

In many ways this feels less like ending something and more like consolidating it.

These two images are taken from Playing with Pfire, where I first gathered some of the early visual and poetic material from this period. It is available here (the image is the link):

The Amazon phase helped build the foundation. The archive is the next phase.

For those who would still like printed copies, now is probably the right time to obtain them while they remain available. Otherwise, I encourage readers to visit the remodelled NixonLab website, explore the PDFs and videos, and follow the continuing development of the archive there.

As NixonLab subscribers, you clearly already have an interest in this material. If the archive has been useful to you, I would be grateful if you would help me circulate it by sharing the poster, the website, or any of the free PDF resources with others who may benefit from them. Independent archives do not remain visible by accident. They remain visible because people choose to pass them on.

I have also added a new support button to the website:

I am deeply grateful for the support many of you have shown over the last four years. It has helped make this archive possible, and it is allowing the work to continue growing.