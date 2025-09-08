Last month I published my latest paper, Coherence-Dependent Self-Assembly in Dental Anaesthetics: Structural Modulation through Passive Field Exposure, exploring how self-assembling structures in pharmaceutical preparations respond to low-energy field exposures. Alongside the core results, the paper’s appendices provide important supporting material — including Mat Taylor’s EMF studies, my construction/deconstruction videos, and colloidal gold comparisons — each of which fills gaps and strengthens the broader picture.

To set the stage for what follows, I want to share an essay that widens the frame and considers coherence as a universal principle. But before the essay itself, I have included two preview images from my forthcoming paper, Coherence Collapse and Structural Reversal: Field-Modulated Self-Assembly in Dental Anaesthetics and Blood. These images highlight both the geometric precision of crystal motifs and the persistence of coherence fields even after collapse — visual anchors that bring the theme of coherence into sharp relief before we turn to philosophy and history.

Crystal detail under high magnification (100x).

This image shows the emergence of highly ordered crystalline motifs within a dental anaesthetic sample. Circle–Rectangle Motifs (CRMs) appear with precision, visible only under high magnification, yet pointing to an embedded structural grammar at work.

Coherence field with toroidal structures.

In this later frame, taken from a different sample, we see toroidal forms persisting within a dense vesicular field. Concentric particle rings and optical halos reveal that coherence is not only shaping matter but also preserving memory of form, even after collapse.

………………………………………………………

Coherence: Life, Captivity, and the Axis of Survival

Across the sciences, the arts, and the traditions of spirit, one principle recurs with striking consistency: coherence. Whether in the synchrony of heart and breath, the alignment of choirs and congregations, or the lattice of crystals and the spirals of galaxies, coherence is the underlying rhythm that makes complexity possible. It is the order that arises when parts resonate with one another to form a greater whole. Philosophers have glimpsed it in the harmony of forms, mystics in the unity of prayer, and physicists in the resonance of fields.

The ancients understood coherence in ways both mathematical and spiritual. Pythagoras spoke of the music of the spheres, imagining the planets themselves moving in harmonic ratios. Aristotle’s concept of entelechy, the inner drive of a thing to become fully itself, can be seen as a recognition of coherence in the unfolding of form. Medieval theologians such as Aquinas saw the order of creation as a reflection of divine harmony, a coherence that bound heaven and earth together. Sacred architecture and ritual embodied this truth in stone and song, ensuring that resonance was not only perceived but lived.

Modern science, though clothed in mechanistic language, has rediscovered coherence in surprising places. Lasers demonstrate how photons, normally chaotic, can lock into phase and create a single beam of extraordinary power. Bird flocks and fish schools reveal how individuals align to subtle cues, forming emergent patterns that no single creature controls. Morphogenesis, the mystery of how a fertilised egg becomes a body of trillions of differentiated cells, remains incomprehensible if one looks only at genes. Something larger, a field of information and resonance, seems to be guiding development.

Nikola Tesla grasped this principle with characteristic clarity when he declared that if we wish to understand the secrets of the universe, we should think in terms of energy, frequency, and vibration. He understood that coherence is not only structural but vibrational. Matter itself is frozen resonance, patterns of standing waves. Walter Russell echoed this insight when he described matter as light slowed down, held in rhythmic balance. These visions remind us that life and cosmos are sustained not by static particles but by dynamic patterns of coherence, shifting and transforming in time.

Constraint, therefore, is not inherently oppressive. Constraint entered freely can amplify vitality, as a singer’s alignment with pitch creates harmony, or a martial artist’s kata unlocks latent potential. Constraint imposed stifles, as drill synchronises soldiers or mantras enforce submission. The difference is whether coherence arises from within, bio coherence, or is imposed from without, captive coherence.

In the mid-twentieth century, German researchers documented voltage patterns across tissues, showing that electrical fields play a role as profound as genes in shaping growth. More recently, Michael Levin has extended this insight at Tufts University, demonstrating how bioelectric signals can orchestrate regeneration and even reprogram the fate of cells. A frog embryo with disrupted genes can still form correctly if its electrical field is restored, suggesting that form is governed by a field of information as much as by genetic code.

In this way, Russell intuited coherence at the cosmic level, seeing matter itself as rhythm slowed into form. Levin demonstrates the same principle in the laboratory, where cells and tissues align to bioelectric fields that guide their growth. The continuity is striking: what Russell described in light and resonance, Levin shows in voltage and regeneration. Whether in the stars or in the embryo, coherence is the organiser that shapes form.

Levin’s experiments reveal coherence in action: cells participate in larger gradients that organise form. When these gradients flow freely, regeneration and repair follow naturally. When they are imposed or manipulated from outside, however, the result is captive coherence, alignment that sustains not life but control. His work hints at a future in which cancer, malformation, and even ageing might be addressed not through biochemical interventions alone but by restoring coherence at the field level. Yet it also carries a warning: if bioelectric gradients can be manipulated to regenerate, they can just as easily be manipulated to control, enslave, or dismantle.

Traditional healing long intuited this distinction. Herbal extracts and tinctures carry the resonance of living systems, transmitting coherence from plant to body. Pharmaceutical products, by contrast, are manufactured within frameworks of captured coherence: isolated, abstracted, and imposed rather than resonant. What folk healers recognised through practice, modern science now begins to confirm: vitality flows not only from chemistry, but from coherence.

Rupert Sheldrake has taken this further in his theory of morphic fields. He argues that organisms inherit not only genes but patterns of memory embedded in fields of resonance. Species learn, adapt, and stabilise through a process of resonance across time. While controversial, his thesis reflects a growing recognition that life cannot be reduced to material parts. Something larger, an informational coherence, is at work.

The physicists Emilio Del Giudice and Giuliano Preparata proposed that water molecules form coherence domains where they oscillate together, storing and exchanging information. This discovery bridges physics and biology. Water is not inert background but the active medium of life, carrying the informational coherence that makes cells possible.

Sheldrake framed coherence as memory across time, carried in fields that link organisms and species. Del Giudice and Preparata revealed a parallel in matter itself: water molecules entering into coherence domains that store and exchange information. What Sheldrake described as resonance in biology, they demonstrated as resonance in physics, showing that coherence is not metaphor but measurable interaction at the molecular level.

Gerald Pollack’s work extended this with his discovery of exclusion zones, regions of structured water forming against hydrophilic surfaces, expelling solutes, generating electrical potential, and behaving like a liquid crystal. These zones arise spontaneously from infrared energy and sunlight, turning water into both a reservoir of order and a battery of vitality.

Pollack’s laboratory has more recently turned to cancer, suggesting that exclusion-zone water may be crucial for cellular health. Though not yet formally published, the direction of his work points to EZ water as a guardian of voltage across cell membranes. When coherence domains collapse, voltage dissipates, and cells slide into disorder. Cancer, in this view, is not simply uncontrolled growth but a breakdown of coherence itself, the loss of structured water and voltage that maintain form. The resonance with earlier thinkers is striking. Jeffrey Tennant argued that cancer is fundamentally a disease of cellular energy, a loss of electrochemical potential. Pollack’s work suggests that EZ domains form part of that hidden reservoir. Their collapse may mark the shift from bio coherence into pathology.

Fritz-Albert Popp added another layer by showing that living systems are not only electrical and chemical but luminous. Cells emit ultra-weak photons, coherent flashes in the ultraviolet range. These biophotons are not random noise but structured signals, coordinating growth, repair, and defence across tissues. In Popp’s experiments, stressed or diseased cells lost coherence, emitting chaotic light, while healthy systems displayed stable, rhythmic photon emissions. Light, in this sense, is not a by-product but a language of coherence itself.

Pollack extended this insight by showing how structured water sustains voltage and cellular vitality. Fritz Popp carried the principle into light itself, documenting how living systems emit photons in coherent patterns. Where Pollack found liquid crystal domains in water, Popp found light in the body behaving with laser-like order. Both point to the same truth: life is organised by coherence, whether through water’s structure or light’s emission.

Luc Montagnier, a Nobel laureate, extended this insight with controversial experiments suggesting that DNA sequences could be “imprinted” into water through electromagnetic waves. His team reported that water exposed to signals from DNA could later guide the reconstruction of that DNA sequence when the necessary building blocks were provided. Ridiculed though they were, his claims align with the trajectory marked by Popp and Del Giudice: life is inseparable from coherence, and coherence can be stored, transmitted, and restored.

Taken together, these figures sketch a continuum. Water domains, coherent light, and informational fields reveal life as both medium and message. When biophoton emissions degrade into chaos, or when water can no longer sustain informational imprint, coherence collapses. Bio coherence is lost, and captive rhythms emerge in its place. Here, coherence is measurable as light, transmissible as information, and contested precisely because it undermines reductionist control.

And yet these ideas were not generally accepted. Despite their explanatory power, they were dismissed as speculative or insufficiently proven. To acknowledge them would have required expanding the dominant paradigm beyond reductionism, beyond chemistry as the sole driver of biology. The resistance was not only intellectual but systemic. Funding structures, peer-review filters, and institutional hierarchies enforce synchrony around mechanistic models. This is captive coherence at work: rhythm imposed not by evidence but by the guardians of orthodoxy. Del Giudice, Preparata, Popp, and Montagnier all found their ability to think, to explore, and to speak openly stifled, not because their work lacked merit but because it threatened the imposed order.

Aristotle once wrote that it is the mark of an intelligent mind to entertain an idea without necessarily accepting it. The same could be said of a coherent mind. Bio coherence does not require agreement, only openness: the ability to allow resonance, to let an idea be explored, tested, and seen for what it is. Captive coherence, by contrast, forbids even consideration. It conflates hearing with endorsement, thought with danger, and inquiry with heresy. By this measure, the suppression of coherence-domain research is a failure not of evidence but of coherence itself. A truly coherent system welcomes resonance, even if it later discerns and declines. A system bound by captive coherence silences resonance before it can begin. The mark of intelligence, and of coherence, is the courage to let thought stand before truth is known.

This distinction is not abstract. It lies at the heart of political history, where entire frameworks of freedom have been built on the recognition that inquiry must be allowed, even if it unsettles. The First Amendment in the United States, and earlier traditions of free speech in Europe, arose from the conviction that truth emerges not from enforced consensus but from the clash and resonance of ideas. When societies enshrine freedom of thought and expression, they are choosing bio coherence: the trust that truth will survive scrutiny. When societies suppress dissent in the name of safety, order, or efficiency, they are choosing captive coherence: rhythm imposed for control. The difference is not marginal but civilisational.

The same failure is revealed in the refusal to explore uncomfortable possibilities in medicine. Consider the proposition that highly advanced nanoelectronics might be present in everyday medications. The thought is unsettling, but the true danger lies not in the idea itself but in the refusal to explore it. If the claim is false, open inquiry would quickly reveal its error. If the claim is true, inquiry would uncover evidence that demands reckoning. In either case, the act of considering should be safe. Yet it is not. The inability to examine such a possibility, censure, ridicule, institutional silencing, is itself evidence of superimposed coherence. This is not simply captivity but a deliberate overlay, a captive rhythm designed to override bio coherence. And if it is imposed as strategy, it can also be reversed as strategy. Rhythm need not remain fixed; resonance can be restored.

The danger is not in the proposition but in the prohibition. A civilisation confident in its foundations would uphold Aristotle’s maxim. A civilisation ruled by captive coherence cannot afford even the consideration. Its order is brittle, its silence the greatest revelation of all.

In this sense, the refusal even to consider such possibilities is the work of the cave. Shadows are carefully arranged so that the prisoners never glimpse the forms that cast them. The prohibition of thought is not protection from danger but the construction of illusion, captive coherence masquerading as reality. Plato’s allegory remains urgent because our world is full of new caves. Screens curate perception. Social media algorithms synchronise billions into rhythms of outrage and distraction. Virtual reality builds synthetic worlds where consent is illusory. Artificial intelligence shapes feeds so that individuals believe they are choosing freely, while in fact they are being herded. These are forms of captive coherence: synchrony imposed rather than chosen, draining attention, flattening diversity, and enforcing rhythm from without.

The medical echo chamber is another such cave. Here, the walls are not stone but screens, posters, and protocols repeating the same mantras: “safe and effective,” “evidence-based,” “best practice.” Prescriptive rules softened as “guidelines” function as chains, narrowing thought and constraining speech. Doctors and nurses, often with the best of intentions, become participants in an echo chamber that reinforces itself. The mantras shape what can be seen and what cannot, what can be said and what must be silenced. Patients sense the walls even if they cannot name them, while practitioners risk their livelihoods if they attempt to step outside. The cave is lived daily, rhythm imposed by authority and sustained by repetition.

Coherence collapse can be seen not only in institutions but in the blood itself. Observed under the microscope, red cells that normally appear as biconcave discs have in some cases shifted en masse into spherocytes. The transformation swept across the slide like a wave, a field-level event that defies reduction to isolated biochemistry. Conventional explanations, membrane defects, osmotic shifts, or chemical insults, act unevenly, cell by cell. They do not explain a synchronous wave moving through thousands of cells at once. The more coherent interpretation is that the water domains and bioelectric fields sustaining the cells collapsed together, destabilising their form in unison. The blood field shimmered like a drumskin struck at once. Its resonance overturned.

If blood can reveal coherence collapse so directly, then it may also offer a lens to interpret wider patterns of injury now seen in populations. A significant proportion of what is described as vaccine injury may in fact represent loss of coherence. Rather than a single molecular pathway gone awry, the event may be a breakdown of the bioelectric and water-mediated fields that sustain cellular integrity. Myocarditis, clotting, neurological effects, and the diffuse malaise reported by many may share a common root: collapse of coherence domains in blood, nervous tissue, or vascular linings. Agents within pharmaceutical preparations, nanoparticles, lipids, synthetic templates may act not only chemically but as perturbations of resonance, destabilising the fields that maintain form. Injury, in this view, is not simply toxicity but a forced descent from bio coherence into captive coherence, rhythm imposed by design but at the cost of vitality.

The persistence of silence around this possibility is not accidental. There are forces that depend on maintaining the current narrative, and for them the very idea of coherence collapse represents an existential threat. Pharmaceutical companies, regulatory bodies, and allied institutions have invested not only in products but in the coherence of their own authority. To acknowledge that blood, water, and light may reveal field-level injury would destabilise billions of dollars in markets and the fragile trust that sustains them. The business risk is as great as the scientific one. Captive coherence is therefore defended not merely with argument but with censorship, ridicule, and regulatory force. The refusal to engage is not ignorance but strategy: the cost of allowing the idea to be considered is deemed greater than the cost of suppressing inquiry.

To acknowledge this possibility is not to close inquiry but to open it. Coherence collapse offers a unifying framework for diverse injuries, one that demands investigation rather than suppression, openness rather than fear, resonance rather than silence.

To acknowledge this possibility is not to close inquiry but to open it. Coherence collapse offers a unifying framework for diverse injuries, one that demands investigation rather than suppression, openness rather than fear.

Geometry, too, carries this duality. Terrence Howard has argued that the dominance of Euclidean geometry, straight lines, rigid grids, angular abstractions, represents a profound loss. Life does not grow in straight lines. It spirals, curves, and vortices. From DNA helices to galaxies, from seashells to weather systems, life is geometry in motion, never a fixed grid.

Walter Russell gave this intuition far greater depth. For him, matter itself is not substance but standing waves of light. Every atom, every form is rhythm made visible, pulsing, radiating, balancing. He described matter as light slowed down, held in rhythmic stillness by the balance of opposing forces. In Russell’s cosmology, coherence is not a secondary feature of matter but its very essence. Particles dissolve into patterns, and substance reveals itself as resonance.

Here again lies the divide. Straight lines and grids represent captive coherence, imposed order that ignores life’s spirals. Spirals and waves represent bio coherence, dynamic, adaptive, regenerative. Sacred geometry traditions across cultures confirm this intuition. The flower of life, the golden ratio, the mandala, and other enduring patterns all reflect bio coherence, echoing the curves of nature.

Experiments with field devices such as the Trivortex chamber suggest that coherence is not only structural but can be actively modulated. Drops of water exposed to such fields sometimes resist forming the usual evaporative residues, or they generate anomalous patterns unlike those produced under ordinary conditions. Other preparations have shown apparent collapse, where microscopic networks seem to disintegrate as though the coherence field that sustained them was withdrawn. These effects have been captured in still images, indicating that what appears static may in fact be field-dependent.

The implications are significant. If fields can stabilise or destabilise coherence, then microscopic technologies may be vulnerable not to chemistry alone but to resonance. What appears as material collapse may in fact be collapse of the field that binds it. The hidden architectures glimpsed in pharmaceutical preparations may be coherent only within a narrow energetic band, unable to persist when exposed to broader fields. This is both hopeful and unsettling: hopeful because it suggests that coherence can be restored or dismantled without chemical violence, unsettling because it hints that living systems themselves may already be subject to field manipulations unacknowledged by medicine.

Art has always gestured toward this continuum. Western harmony, sacred chant, light, and vibration are all modes of coherence. Pythagoras’ monochord was not only a musical instrument but a cosmological key. Sacred architecture, from Gothic cathedrals to Hindu temples, resonates with geometry and light. In each case, resonance creates coherence.

Yet the arts have also been drawn into imposed synchrony. Decibels replace harmony, spectacle overwhelms resonance. Popular music becomes a tool of distraction rather than coherence. Screens and algorithms dictate rhythm, flattening the diversity of cultural expression. Where resonance once opened human beings to larger patterns, it now often collapses them into entrainment.

Here the moral axis emerges. Bio coherence is asymmetric: it creates novelty, surprise, and vitality. Captive coherence is brittle: it enforces synchrony, repetition, and exhaustion. Synbio coherence belongs within this captivity. It is not a new pathway but an intensification, a strategy to capture life’s resonance by embedding it into synthetic forms. It appears to mimic bio coherence while diverting it into predetermined patterns, giving the illusion of vitality while sustaining control.

The difference is not only aesthetic but civilisational. What a culture honours in its art, music, and ritual reveals the kind of coherence it serves.

What a culture honours in its art, music, and ritual reveals the kind of coherence it serves. The same is true of its politics, its institutions, and its structures of power. History can be read as a contest between bio coherence and captive coherence, between resonance that arises from life and resonance imposed for control.

Empires have always understood this. Rome sustained itself not only through armies but through rhythm: calendars, games, and rituals that synchronised populations to the pulse of authority. Medieval Europe enforced coherence through liturgy, bells marking the hours, and architecture that ordered space and time. In every age, the structures of power have imposed captive coherence as a way of binding multitudes into submission. The rhythm of the ruler becomes the rhythm of the people.

Yet against this imposition, bio coherence has never vanished. Folk traditions, local rituals, music, and medicine carried resonance from generation to generation, often at the margins of empire. Coherence was not extinguished but hidden, passed in songs, herbs, and practices that aligned with living fields rather than imposed rhythms. Even in the darkest times, the asymmetric spark of bio coherence survived.

Modernity has intensified the contest. The rise of print, mass media, and now digital networks has given new tools for enforcing captive coherence. Propaganda is synchrony imposed at scale: images, words, and narratives repeated until they structure perception itself. The twentieth century made this explicit. Totalitarian regimes turned coherence into weapon, binding populations into choreographed displays of obedience. Democratic societies, too, learned to manage consent through rhythm, less overt but no less imposed.

Today, the stakes are higher still. The integration of pharmaceuticals, nanotechnology, and artificial intelligence suggests that captive coherence may no longer rely only on external signals but may seek to penetrate biology itself. Synbio coherence represents this ambition: to capture the resonance of life and embed it in synthetic forms. What began as propaganda now extends into the body. The axis of coherence has become the axis of survival.

The axis is moral as much as material. Captive coherence sustains itself through fear, repetition, and suppression. Bio coherence sustains itself through openness, novelty, and resonance. One binds, the other releases. One reduces, the other multiplies. Civilisations rise or fall according to which they choose.

Our own age reveals the brittleness of captive coherence. Institutions double down on mantras, safe and effective, evidence-based, best practice, not because they are unassailable truths but because their rhythm must not be broken. Captive coherence cannot tolerate interruption; its survival depends on repetition. When patterns are questioned, when resonance is introduced, the imposed rhythm falters. This is why suppression is fierce. It is not truth that is defended but the coherence of authority.

Yet the very nature of superimposed coherence carries within it the seed of reversal. If an imposed rhythm can override bio coherence, then a new rhythm can override the imposed. Captive coherence is never absolute; it is always parasitic, feeding on the resonance it seeks to suppress. To restore bio coherence is to reveal that captivity was never final, that resonance was only covered, not destroyed.

This recognition shifts the axis of survival. The contest is not merely between technologies or institutions but between rhythms: imposed repetition or living resonance. To protect bio coherence is to protect the very possibility of freedom. To restore it is to make survival more than endurance, to make it creative again.

History suggests that reversals do occur. Empires collapse when their rhythms become too rigid, when imposed coherence can no longer contain life. Renaissance followed medieval control; reformation broke liturgical monopoly; folk traditions re-emerged after centuries of suppression. Each moment of renewal carried the same pattern: the imposed rhythm cracked, and hidden coherence surfaced into the open.

We now stand at such a threshold. The brittleness of current systems, the desperation of their repetition, the intolerance of dissent, all suggest a structure under strain. The question is not whether the imposed rhythm will falter but whether bio coherence will be strong enough to emerge when it does. The future is not guaranteed. Captive coherence can collapse into chaos as easily as it can give way to resonance. The task of our time is to ensure that what follows is renewal rather than ruin.

If coherence is the axis of survival, then the strategy of restoration must be explicit. Captive coherence thrives by silencing resonance before it can begin. Reversal depends on making resonance audible again, even in small ways, so that the imposed rhythm loses its monopoly. The act of listening, of allowing a pattern to emerge outside the sanctioned beat, is already resistance.

At the biological level, restoration begins wherever bio coherence is nurtured. Structured water, herbal resonance, living foods, unmediated light, unfiltered sound — these are not luxuries but the scaffolding of coherence. At the cultural level, restoration begins wherever art, music, or ritual opens rather than closes, invites rather than commands. At the political level, restoration begins wherever speech and inquiry are defended, not because they are comfortable but because they are vital.

The reversal of captive coherence is not accomplished by violence but by resonance. It spreads like tuning forks vibrating in sympathy, one unlocking another. It begins in the body, in the blood, in the smallest patterns of coherence. It extends to the community, the culture, the civilisation. Captive coherence, brittle by nature, cannot withstand openness once it spreads.

The risk is real. Synbio coherence, embedded in medicine, data, and infrastructure, seeks to mimic bio coherence in order to capture it more completely. The synthetic cannot generate true resonance, yet it attempts to impose its own through engineered templates. Heavy metals, lanthanide hydrogels, graphene oxide, geoengineering particulates, and even salt crystals themselves act as scaffolds of imposed rhythm, asserting fields that mimic coherence while directing it toward captivity. These constructs reveal both ambition and weakness: ambition, in seeking to rival bio coherence itself; weakness, in that they remain dependent on life for the resonance they exploit.

The task of our age, then, is neither to reject technology outright nor to surrender to it, but to discern. What sustains resonance belongs to life; what overrides resonance belongs to captivity. The measure is coherence itself. This is the axis by which survival must be judged, not only of bodies but of cultures, not only of individuals but of civilisations.

History shows that renewal is possible. Coherence can be lost, but it can also be found again. The question is not whether rhythm will govern us, but which rhythm. If bio coherence is chosen, novelty, freedom, and vitality follow. If captive coherence prevails, exhaustion, repetition, and collapse await. The choice is upon us now, and it is no abstraction. It is written in blood, in breath, in culture, in history. It is the mark of survival itself.

The reflections above set the stage for what follows in my research. In my forthcoming paper, Coherence Collapse and Structural Reversal: Field-Modulated Self-Assembly in Dental Anaesthetics and Blood, I turn from philosophy to the microscope once more. There, coherence is not an abstract principle but a visible driver of form: vesicles, colloids, and crystals align into architectures that only persist while their coherence fields remain intact. When those fields are disrupted — by substances like sodium citrate or charcoal, or by passive energetic tools such as Trivortex and Orgonite — the structures collapse or reverse, leaving only residues of their former order. This work extends the themes introduced here into the heart of blood and pharmaceutical samples, showing how coherence itself may be both the architect of form and the lever by which synthetic assemblies can be undone.

Thank you for reading and for walking with me through these explorations of coherence. Independent research of this kind takes time, focus, and resources — and it depends on the support of those who see its value. If you have found this work meaningful, please consider contributing to help me continue documenting, publishing, and sharing these findings with the wider world.

Your encouragement — whether through sharing the work, engaging in discussion, or offering financial support — makes all the difference. Together we can keep shining light on what others prefer to leave in shadow.

With gratitude,

David