On the 4th August 2022 I prepared a sample of Comirnaty in a similar fashion to described previously. I simply took some diluted sample that was ready to be injected into an arm and placed a few drops on a slide and then observed the sample drying, ie I did not use a cover slip.

Here are a few short videos. The circles of particles that appear on the surface appear to interact magnetically?, but this is purely speculative of course. Let me know what you think… Images are in dark field mostly 200x magnification.

Watching the particles move away from of the area that is drying is interesting. Reflecting on this video now it is apparent there are a number of different types of particles.

After 3-4 hours there were a few interesting structures including this crystal structure:

and these ribbons:

Like the sample form 220802 I re-looked at this sample again just over 2 months later. The slide had been placed in an individual slide case and placed in a drawer. The results were stunning:

I was still getting to grips with the photo-stitching software, however I am sure you will agree there are a lot of interesting “structures”. Note however in the image above how there are a number of square shadows were I suspect structures once were suggesting an ongoing process.

Here are some close ups, many have not been published previously.

I hope you have found these images as interesting and intriguing as I do. I first presented a small selection of these images to Sasha Latypova on the 19th October 2022 and I stopped work on the 30th October to focus on this work.

I have viewed this sample for hundreds of hours since the 4th August 2022 and it has brought be some of my best images and videos some of which I have shown in previous posts. But most I haven’t, yet!

At present I am converting a 6x6m garage into a work space

David

