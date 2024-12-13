Well done William,

Well done for having the courage to speak up when most haven’t. Not only about the about the vaccines and the associated BS that went with it but also bearing witness to your personal beliefs in Jesus. Well done for not self-censoring and speaking your truth.

In the spirit of social media I was notified of your well deserved victory by friends via Facebook, Telegram, Signal and also email and text. As you know I have my own battles with AHPRA and the Medical Council of Australia and next year that will intersect with the Australian legal system. Thank you for blazing this trail. My experience next year will now be more interesting…

Thank you William and I look forward to catching up with you soon.

Cheers

David

All assistance much appreciated! (Coffees are now reduced in price!)