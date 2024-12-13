Well done William,
Well done for having the courage to speak up when most haven’t. Not only about the about the vaccines and the associated BS that went with it but also bearing witness to your personal beliefs in Jesus. Well done for not self-censoring and speaking your truth.
In the spirit of social media I was notified of your well deserved victory by friends via Facebook, Telegram, Signal and also email and text. As you know I have my own battles with AHPRA and the Medical Council of Australia and next year that will intersect with the Australian legal system. Thank you for blazing this trail. My experience next year will now be more interesting…
Thank you William and I look forward to catching up with you soon.
Cheers
David
Thank all of you who have had the courage, tenacity, fortitude & perseverance to speak out!!! God sees all. I am especially grateful to you Dr Nixon. Last year God led me to your nano dental post & my much needed lower dental work ($28,000) was halted due to that Substack. I immediately sent it to my unvaccinated mother, who was about to continue her needed dental work. She knew but felt like she didn’t have a choice as she was in a great deal of pain with her teeth. Months later she had stage 4 kidney disease, gout, non-alcohol cirrhosis, bk to bk utis, c diff, sepsis & a few other things. We lost her Aug 3. She was my best friend. I continue to hold off on dental work and pray. I trust God to continue putting things in front of me to guide my dental decisions & options. I pray about it, research every couple nights about it, pray, oil pull, pray, chew xylitol gum, pray, use remineralizing powder, pray, use hydroxappatite toothpaste, pray & pray some more🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼 I cling to his promises that evil doesn’t win in the end. Thank you again❤️
This is an UNPRECEDENTED victory with GLOBAL implications imho.
Dr. Bay is an icon! A giant of our times!💪👏✌️