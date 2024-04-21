It has been a real pleasure getting to know David Hughes over the last 18 months.

David’s latest book is “ ‘Covid-19’, Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy.” Part 1.

It is published by Palgrave McMillan and available for pre-order now in hardcover for AU$199, or equivalent.

HOWEVER, it is also available free to download as a recognised significant academic work:

It has taken three years and a huge effort on David’s part to get this over the line so if you do download it please consider buying David a coffee or 3 at:

History in the making:

“David Hughes masterfully details history in the making by implicitly asking the reader to ponder and answer two questions: How did we get here? How did we let this happen? His perspectives and methods are unique in that they allow, or rather insist, that the reader be a participant in the narrative rather than be cognitively passive, as just a hobbyist or voyeur of humanity. Reading this book forces deep reflection on the trajectory of our personal lives and the extent to which we allow others to influence and control what we do, think, and permit. When the World survives this attack, and there is time to reflect on its events, this book will be a prerequisite for any and all discussions seeking truth. Dr. Hughes does not seek consensus and he does not provide answers; he provides a forensic set of tools for the reader to do that job independently. In this sense, he is helping to describe the problem twice.” —Matt Taylor, Forensic Electrical Engineer (Ecuador)

Love of the truth:

“Bold and moved by an unwavering love of the truth, David Hughes demolishes a mass of clever mis-directions, cunning lies and half-truths serving to prop up the false promises of an emerging technocratic age. This new book probes the history of the movement towards technocracy, the seedy streams of funding, forms of political and societal capture, usurpation of science, and the weaponization of medicine all in service to the perverse inhuman logic characteristic of the present late stage of the fiat system. This scholarly and meticulous deconstruction of the major narratives reshaping much of the world in the image of the transnational order will clear the vision of many eyes still partly mesmerized by Covid-19 theatre.” —Dr. Daniel Broudy, Professor of Applied Linguistics, Okinawa Christian University (Japan)

A must read for our times:

“The most pressing issue today is for people to become cognizant of the delib erate drive for a global technocratic dictatorship. Dr. David Hughes lays bare, with great scholarly skill, how the architects of the “COVID-19” menticidal dictatorship are slowly ensnaring humanity in a dystopian totalitarian future. Hughes presses the point that our current predicament is not due to an ill-judged reaction to a respiratory disease, where people have fallen into wrong-think or collective delusion; what we are experiencing is due to real perpetrators waging war against humanity. In “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy, Dr. Hughes stands out as a rare, brave, academic, who is willing to go where few are willing to tread. Therefore, Dr. Hughes’ book is a must read for our times.” —Dr. Bruce Scott, Psychoanalyst and author of Gulag Caledonia (Scotland)

Scholarly, accessible and meticulously researched:

“Whether you want to understand world events in terms of geopolitics, history, or your own psychological experience, “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy is for you. Scholarly and accessible, Dr. David Hughes’ meticulously researched book digs tirelessly beneath the surface of received wisdom on subjects ranging from world wars to global finance to leading psychi atric institutes and their methods. Laypeople and experts alike will be taken on an extensively documented voyage beyond what they thought they knew of the status quo, even within their own areas of expertise. The multiple converging strands of evidence laid out by Hughes lead readers time and again to the same place: a precipice of global technocratic totalitarianism and biodigital enslavement, being pushed by the wealthiest 0.001 percent upon the rest of humanity. Hughes’ book lights the paths laid here by decades of mind control, both psychological and technobiological. It is impossible to overstate the contribution that this volume makes to the literatures on psychology and gover nance, and humanity’s trajectory into World War III. While sober and sobering, if Hughes’ lucid and unflinching approach to academic scholarship catches on, humanity might just stand a chance, armed with insight and understanding.” —Valerie Kyrie, Ph.D. (Psychology), author and Associate Researcher with the Working Group on Propaganda and the 9/11 Global ‘War on Terror’

And endorsements from the back cover!

The silent coup engineering global central control depends heavily on asymmetrical warfare – including extensive investment in and application of psychological and neurological weaponry. In "Covid-19," Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy, Dr. David Hughes documents the development and application of a wide portfolio of soft and hard – and often invisible – weapons to brutally manipulate minds and emotions to engineer the adoption of technocracy. The first step to not falling victim is to see these 21st century weapons of war clearly. Hughes’ formidable scholarship helps you to do so – and to understand the long history, politics and tactics of criminal control and theft and destruction of personal and family health and wealth. (--Catherine Austin Fitts, Publisher, The Solari Report)

David Hughes was one of the few academics who right after the attacks that triggered the War on Terror questioned the mainstream narrative. That gave him a crucial advantage when the Covid emergency was declared. In this provocative study he explores in depth how governments have declared war on their populations to achieve a transformation to a technocratic dictatorship. The combination with psychological techniques developed over the post-war period makes this a particularly grave danger, which requires careful dissection to be understood and resisted. This book, the first of a two-volume set, provides that analysis. (--Kees van der Pijl, author of States of Emergency. Keeping the Global Population in Check (Clarity Press 2022))

