This morning Dr Ana Mihalcea published a three-part article that includes some of my microscopy images. I respect her courage in addressing subjects that most of the scientific establishment refuses to touch. She has been consistent in drawing attention to vaccine contamination, nanotechnology, and the wider technocratic agenda.

But I also need to set the record straight.

Her interpretation — that the structures I have documented are alien biochips containing hyper-exotic elements such as americium and Moscovium, distributed through vaccines as part of an extraterrestrial control grid — is not correct.

It is also, I would argue, the ultimate divider. For most readers, it instantly discredits the evidence and gets dismissed as fantasy. For others, particularly those distrustful of mainstream media, it becomes too easy to accept because it confirms a ready-made narrative. Either way, the real findings are lost.

And those findings are staggering enough on their own. We do not need aliens to explain them. What the microscope shows is already extraordinary: programmable, coherence-dependent self-assembly inside pharmaceutical preparations and biological samples.

Before addressing the alien leap directly, I want to summarise what my own research has revealed so far.

My Research So Far (Nixon 2025a–h)

Over the last year I’ve published a series of papers in the Journal of Bionanotechnocracy: Countdown to 2030. Together they document a single, coherent story: the discovery of programmable, coherence-dependent self-assembly within pharmaceutical products and biological samples. Here is a summary of the findings so far.

Active microscale construction (Nixon 2025a)

I began with Pfizer Comirnaty. Using dark field microscopy and sessile droplet evaporation, I showed that this preparation is not inert. It actively constructs microscale architectures in real time: crystalline engines, circuitry-like motifs, and geometric compartments that appear under the lens. This was the foundation — evidence that self-assembly in these products is both sophisticated and reproducible.

Nano makes micro (Nixon 2025b)

The next paper introduced the principle I call nano makes micro. What begins at the nanoscale — vesicles, colloids, nanoparticles — becomes visible at the microscale as Circle–Rectangle Motifs (CRMs), Crystal Fibre Assemblies (CFAs), and branching crystalline geometries. Colloids play a central role as intermediates, bridging the nano and the micro. This is not chemical residue. It is programmable architecture expressing itself across scales.

The MAC Address Phenomenon (Nixon 2025c)

In parallel, I turned to unexplained wireless emissions. I documented persistent, unregistered Bluetooth MAC addresses, broadcasting structured signals that behave like a synthetic nanonetwork. I called this the Synthetic Nanonetwork Layer (SNL). The emissions revealed conserved entropy patterns, interval-locking, and bitfield constancy — all markers of intentional design. This showed that the story was not only about visible structures, but also about hidden signal architectures.

Modular photonic architectures (Nixon 2025d)

Returning to microscopy, I examined dental anaesthetics. Here I documented toroidal and modular crystal architectures with embedded photonic properties. These structures suggest that photonic scaffolds can self-assemble within pharmaceuticals, hinting at embedded logic systems that go far beyond declared ingredients.

Blood and urine (Nixon 2025e)

The next step was biological. I examined human blood and urine and found the same kinds of self-assembling nanostructures: crystalline lattices, vesicle–colloid couplings, and synthetic motifs. These findings show bioaccumulation and persistence, suggesting a covert bio-digital interface linking pharmaceutical exposure to biological incorporation.

Coherence dependence (Nixon 2025f)

In this paper I demonstrated that self-assembly is coherence-dependent. Shielding dental anaesthetics from ambient electromagnetic fields suspended crystallisation; once fields were restored, growth resumed. The default state without coherence was a simplified crystal lacking vesicle–colloid coupling. This revealed that coherence itself — not chemistry alone — is the enabling context for complex assembly.

Structural reversal (Nixon 2025g)

Here I extended the work into both pharmaceuticals and blood, testing interventions such as Trivortex, Orgonite, sodium citrate, and activated charcoal. Structures collapsed under field disruption — but not randomly. Residual motifs, directional memory, and architectural templates persisted across cycles of dissolution and reformation. Even after collapse, these assemblies retained morphogenic memory. In blood, coherence disruption produced cytoskeletal failure, yet baseline states could be restored once fields were lifted.

Multi-modal coherence disruption (Nixon 2025h) - will be posted this week…

Most recently, I mapped how pharmaceutical crystallisation behaves under multiple field interventions: Orgonite, Trivortex, light exposure, and electromagnetic shielding. What emerged was a taxonomy of formulation-specific defaults — some coherence-dependent, others coherence-reinforced. This showed that synthetic assemblies are not uniform. Each formulation carries its own blueprint of response, a diagnostic fingerprint of how it behaves when coherence is disrupted or restored.

The cumulative picture

Taken together, these eight studies establish three things beyond reasonable doubt:

Pharmaceutical preparations contain programmable self-assembling architectures. These systems are coherence-dependent, responsive to fields, and capable of reconfiguration. They are not confined to vials — they appear in blood and urine, showing incorporation into biology.

This is the evidence base on which I stand. It is reproducible. It is visual. And it demands explanation.

Key Mechanisms Identified

When you step back from the detail of each paper, a set of clear mechanisms emerges. These are not isolated curiosities; they are reproducible behaviours that point to design.

Coherence dependence

Across multiple studies, I have shown that assembly is suspended when coherence is withdrawn — whether by electromagnetic shielding or field disruption — and resumes when coherence is restored. This is the strongest evidence that we are dealing with field-sensitive systems, not mere chemical evaporation.

Programmable hydrogels

The role of excipients is crucial. Hydrogels and polymers embedded in these preparations act as scaffolds, guiding the choreography of assembly. They are not inert carriers. They appear to be programmable substrates that shape how motifs emerge and persist.

Vesicle–colloid dynamics

Colloids and vesicles act as intermediates between the nanoscale and the microscale. They cluster, couple, and precipitate into visible motifs — Circle–Rectangle Motifs, Crystal Fibre Assemblies, toroids, and modular architectures. This is the essence of the nano makes micro principle.

Morphogenic memory

Perhaps the most provocative finding is that collapse does not erase architecture. Even after structures are dissolved, residual motifs and directional templates remain, ready to reassemble when coherence is restored. This morphogenic memory reveals that these systems are not only self-assembling but also programmatic and resilient.

Research that Frames the Context

The findings I’ve presented across Nixon 2025a–h are not isolated. They align with a body of research that has, for over two decades, openly described the development of intra-body nanonetworks and programmable self-assembly.

One of the field’s architects, Ian F. Akyildiz, put it starkly:

“The Bio-nanoscale machines [behind the IoBNT] are for injecting into the body … and that is going really well with these Covid vaccines. It’s going that direction. These mRNAs are nothing [other] than small-scale, nano-scale machines. They are programmed and they are injected.”

— Ian F. Akyildiz, Advanced Technology Symposium update (quoted in Propaganda in Focus, 2023)

This is not speculation from the fringes but the voice of the man who coined the very term Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT).

Other researchers fill out the picture. In 2012, Josep Jornet and Akyildiz proposed the PHLAME protocol for terahertz-band electromagnetic nanonetworks, outlining how nanoscale devices could be coordinated at the physical layer. In 2021, Halim Kuscu reviewed the Internet of Bio-Nano Things, emphasising its real-world applications and governance challenges. And in the same year, Pablo Campra reported Raman spectroscopy signals consistent with graphene in Covid vaccine samples — findings that, while contested, sit alongside mine in pointing to undeclared nanomaterials capable of acting as scaffolds and conductors for assembly.

Where figures such as Mae-Wan Ho and Gilbert Ling described coherence as nature’s generative principle — the synchrony that allows life to resonate as a whole — Akyildiz reframes coherence as programmable design. Ho’s vision of organisms as “liquid crystalline” systems, sustained by coherence, was sidelined because it challenged reductionist genetics and corporate biotech. Akyildiz, by contrast, situates coherence at the heart of engineered nanonetworks: not discovery, but control.

The symmetry is striking. Coherence as life-force has been suppressed, while coherence as design-logic has been quietly embedded. The public has been left with neither story.

A Personal Glimpse

It is almost three years since I recorded the “robot arms” video. When I first saw it, I thought it must be alien — because I could not believe what I was seeing was even possible. If it was not within the limits of known science, then surely it had to be off-world, right?

But a colleague educated me at the time: more than 90% of research currently under way is not in the public domain. Between suppression, manipulation, and control, we have no real picture of the actual limits of technology. In truth, we know almost nothing about where those boundaries lie.

What we do know, however, is this: the microscope does not lie. The structures are real, the behaviours are reproducible, and the coherence-linked mechanisms are visible. That is enough.

The Alien Interpretation

In her series, Dr Ana Mihalcea describes what I have documented and refer to as crystals - as “biochips”: silicon wafers with atomic batteries, powered by americium, and even incorporating the super-heavy element 115 (Moscovium). She estimates “up to a dozen biochips per vaccine dose,” and scales that up to billions of people worldwide — effectively proposing a planetary-scale alien network already in place.

This framing is not supported by evidence.

Based on my findings, I do not believe that interpretation is correct. The evidence does not point to alien biochips or hyper-exotic elements, but to programmable, coherence-dependent self-assembly within pharmaceutical formulations and biological samples.

Element 115 cannot exist stably outside of particle accelerators; its half-life is measured in milliseconds.

Americium is a synthetic radioactive element used in tiny amounts in smoke detectors; claims of its presence in wounds or saline require far stronger verification than torsion field readings.

Torsion spectroscopy itself is not a validated analytical method, and its results cannot be accepted as proof of exotic elements without corroboration from established techniques.

But most importantly: the leap to alien authorship is unnecessary. It risks discrediting the very evidence that demands attention.

What I and others have documented is not discrete “chips” that can be counted like coins. It is something far more systemic: a programmable medium of vesicles, colloids, and hydrogels, capable of self-assembly, reconfiguration, and morphogenic memory under coherence fields. The contamination is therefore not “a dozen per dose,” but an architecture embedded in the formulation itself — modular, scalable, and responsive.

That is already a profound and urgent problem. We do not need extraterrestrials to explain it. We need transparency, accountability, and serious investigation into why programmable systems are present in medicine at all.

Where This Leaves Us

The alien frame divides; the evidence unites. What the microscope shows is already extraordinary: programmable architectures, coherence dependence, and morphogenic memory inside medicines and bodies. That alone demands urgent investigation.

This is why I founded the Journal of Bionanotechnocracy: Countdown to 2030. It is a platform for independent voices to publish what the mainstream refuses to examine. My eight papers (Nixon 2025a–h) are only the beginning. Much more work lies ahead, and I invite others to join in documenting, questioning, and resisting.

We face technologies that are modular, scalable, and coherence-sensitive — architectures designed to assemble, reassemble, and persist. Images can always be debated, but reproducibility cannot be dismissed: the same motifs, the same behaviours, emerging again and again across different preparations and samples. That is the foundation on which I stand.

Closing Reflections

To illustrate, here is a complex crystal that assembled after successive SDE processes in an untreated sample of prilocaine dental anaesthetic not shielded from ambient EMF:

Figure. Recent sessile droplet evaporation (SDE) experiment. A crystalline form emerging after 24 hours, showing internal compartments and modular motifs at higher magnification.

🔗 Click here for the high-resolution version

This is not an alien artefact. It is a reproducible signature of programmable architecture emerging from pharmaceutical formulations. Structures like this assemble, reconfigure, and retain memory under coherence fields. That is enough to demand explanation, accountability, and transparency.

