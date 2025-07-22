Nixonlab

Nixonlab

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charisse's avatar
Charisse
11h

Eagerly awaiting so that one day I might go back to the dentist. Thanks for all your work & findings.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by David Nixon and others
Tom Moonclutch's avatar
Tom Moonclutch
8h

THANK YOU DR NIXON FOR YOUR INCREDIBLE ENDURANCE INTO THIS EVER SO IMPORTANT RESEARCH......!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David Nixon and others
49 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Nixon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture