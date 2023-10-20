I received a link to download a video this morning that I think needs to be shared widely so if you haven’t seen it please watch it and please share through your networks. It is a large file to I have loaded it to my website. Please click on either photo to be re-directed there.
The man in the video is Pascal Najadi , retired Swiss banker and film maker.
The woman is Dr Astrid Stuckelberger. WHO whistleblower (and stauch believer in the presence of nanotechnology in the Covid-19 injectables).
Best wishes for a safe weekend wherever you may be.
David
We did not consent. We will not comply. We are not afraid.
Thankyou David...Pascal and Astrid are just about my favorite warriors for peace !
Really needed this, melts my heart too.
BILLGATES111 is ■ Six hundred threescore and six in ASCII code, he chose his patent number after the number of his name ...060606... and the QR code/image is used wordwide as a passport to buy and sell, operated by Microsoft on the cell phone/Greek word for speech/voice/sound.
Fauci ■ makes a great [f]alse prophet. M