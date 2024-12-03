Hi guys,

I restacked Len Ber’s post from today where he has compared the appearance of crystals to known microchips of the same size. Will Micronaut also has some very similar photos using phase contrast. I am convinced there is major concern although I am also convinced we are seeing crystals that look like microchips - and yes they will dissolve in water - they will also dissolve in nicotine tea, or raspberry tea. It’s not evidence for nicotine however, obviously when you realise this…

Like everybody doing this work I am often emailed and ask which dental anaesthetics are safe. None of the 20 or so I have looked at are free from the complex chemistry and crystallisation that is causing concern. None of the non dental anaesthetics I have looked at are either for that matter. What does that mean? Either it means I am crying wolf inappropriately or we have a systemic problem. I think it is the latter…

I have been busy reflecting on what I have learnt over the last 2 1/2 years from looking down a microscope and I have written my thoughts in the form of an academic paper. I will post a chunk daily until I run out and I will put the whole pdf on my website at some stage. So here goes…

Why This Is Important: Unveiling the Secrets of Nanostructures in Dental Anesthetics

Why should we care about this? It turns out, Sessile Droplet Evaporation (SDE) and Dark Field Microscopy (DFM) are pretty amazing at uncovering how complex materials in pharmaceutical solutions self-assemble—and trust me, this is something we really need to pay attention to. These methods help us see things that have been hidden for a long time, like nano-to-micro scale structures, which could have major health and safety implications. And we’re just getting started understanding them!

The magic behind the methods: SDE is a great way to see how materials in a droplet behave as they evaporate—basically watching the stuff inside the droplet as it moves around, clusters, and forms patterns. DFM is the real game-changer here, because it lets us spot nanoparticles and colloidal structures that you can’t normally see with a regular microscope. So, we’re talking about hidden particles organizing into complex patterns that suggest something very intentional going on!

Self-assembly isn’t random—it's like building with Legos: The way particles behave in dental anesthetics is mind-blowing. They don’t just scatter randomly—they actually organize themselves into repeating geometric patterns, like the Circle-Rectangle Motifs (CRMs) we’ve seen before. This kind of self-assembly isn’t something you usually see in nature, which makes it stand out. The way these particles form, align, and even move materials around reminds us of engineered systems, and that’s a huge deal in understanding what’s going on inside these products.

The bridge between nano and micro: This study shows how colloidal particles act as a bridge between the nano and micro scales. By tracking these tiny particles as they move and organize, we’re catching a glimpse of how nano-sized components can shape and influence larger, micro-scale structures. It’s like watching a tiny, invisible world at work that impacts the physical properties of what’s in your medicine. Could this matter in the long run? Absolutely.

The dual-use concern: These self-assembled structures aren’t just random by-products of crystallization—they seem to be designed, perhaps intentionally, for very specific purposes. This could point to bio-nano interactions, meaning these materials might interact with our bodies in ways that haven’t been fully understood or disclosed by manufacturers. The deeper we look, the more it becomes clear: these structures might not just serve the function of a pharmaceutical agent but could have dual uses—some of which we might not even be aware of yet. The potential for these engineered systems to operate beneath the radar—possibly for purposes other than healing—raises huge ethical questions.

Transparency and accountability are critical: What’s troubling is how much we don’t know about these pharmaceutical products. The ingredients, especially excipients (the inactive components), might be playing an active role in creating these nanostructures, and that’s something we’ve barely begun to explore. We’re dealing with materials that might be more sophisticated than we’ve been led to believe. It’s not just about better testing; it’s about a complete overhaul of transparency in pharmaceutical manufacturing. We need clear oversight to ensure that everything we’re putting in our bodies is not only effective but also safe.

Conclusion: The Big Picture While these findings raise serious concerns, they also offer us the opportunity to understand what’s going on in the pharmaceutical world. As we uncover more about these self-assembling systems, we can start to ask the right questions—what are they really doing, and how can we mitigate risks before they become bigger issues? The hope lies in greater transparency, rigorous testing, and global collaboration to make sure that any advancements in nanotechnology are used ethically and responsibly. This is a call for everyone—researchers, regulators, and the public—to pay attention, demand answers, and ensure that these technologies are deployed for the benefit of all.



Nano structural Complexities in Dental Anaesthetics: Insights from Sessile Droplet Evaporation and Dark-Field Microscopy

David Nixon, M.B, ChB.,

Independent Scholar and physician. Brisbane, Australia,

Email david@drdavidnixon.com www.drdavidnixon.com

Abstract

The investigation of complex nanostructures within liquid pharmaceutical solutions presents significant analytical challenges, particularly in detecting uncharacterized materials with potential implications for health and manufacturing transparency. This study applies sessile droplet evaporation (SDE) and dark-field microscopy (DM) to observe particle behaviour, crystallization, and structural formations within dental anesthetics with sufficient detail to characterize repeating patterns in behavior and formations. Distinct assemblies, such as elongated crystal-fiber assemblies (CFA) and repeating circle-rectangle motifs (CRM), were revealed, suggesting potential synthetic organization due to their intricate and stable structures. These formations exhibit characteristics typically associated with engineered nanomaterials, where organized self-assembly may yield specific functionalities. The findings highlight previously unacknowledged complexities in pharmaceutical products and suggest the need for enhanced analytical protocols. These insights underscore critical ethical and regulatory considerations, emphasizing the importance of transparency and oversight in the production of pharmaceuticals containing advanced nanomaterials.

Introduction

The investigation of complex nanomaterials within liquid suspensions, particularly in pharmaceuticals, presents unique analytical challenges, especially in detecting undeclared or uncharacterized nanoparticles. Sessile droplet evaporation (SDE), traditionally employed in materials science to study colloidal and nanoparticle behavior, provides a novel vehicle for pharmaceutical research. SDE enables detailed analysis of particle interactions at the liquid-air interface, revealing behaviors such as agglomeration, crystallization, and geometric organization. Gerken and Oehlschlaeger, (2017) demonstrated how nanoparticles in a liquid matrix impact evaporation rates, distribution patterns, and surface dynamics, laying the groundwork for SDE's application in pharmaceutical studies.

Building on these insights, this study combines SDE and dark-field microscopy (DM) to observe particle dynamics and structural formations within dental anesthetic solutions.

Dark-field microscopy (DM) was chosen for its ability to detect scattered light and preserve molecular integrity, enabling the visualization of faint structures otherwise undetectable with conventional optical microscopy. Wang et al., (2019) highlighted DM’s potential for artifact-free, real-time observation of biomolecules, underscoring its advantages over fluorescence microscopy. By allowing nanostructures to remain in their natural state, DM provides unparalleled sensitivity to density variations and hidden complexities, aligning with this study’s aim of identifying potential synthetic structures.

Observations of elements commonly used in bioelectronics, such as lanthanides, suggest that these nanoparticles might have functional attributes extending beyond passive biocompatibility, potentially interacting actively with biological processes Diblasi et al., (2024). Lanthanides are well-known for their unique optical and electronic properties, including their ability to emit light at specific wavelengths, making them integral to technologies such as bioimaging and optogenetics. Their incorporation into pharmaceutical formulations could influence nanostructure behavior during sessile droplet evaporation (SDE) and visualization under dark-field microscopy (DM). For example, the luminescent properties of lanthanides may enhance the optical scattering detected in DM, revealing hidden structural complexities.

Furthermore, Bai et al., (2020) demonstrated how photoactive nanostructures, such as those containing lanthanides, can enhance energy transfer within self-assembled arrays, drawing parallels with optogenetic responses in bio-nanotechnological elements. These photoreceptive qualities could enable nanoscale materials in dental anesthetics to respond dynamically to specific light frequencies during SDE, potentially influencing self-assembly and crystallization pathways. This interaction underscores the possibility that such nanoparticles may play an active role in shaping the structural and functional properties of the resulting assemblies, a phenomenon uniquely captured by the combined use of SDE and DM in this study.

Nanostructure formation through SDE demonstrates parallels with self-assembly processes described by Bai et al., (2020), who highlighted the role of micellar environment, aggregates of surfactant molecules forming in a solution, with hydrophobic cores and hydrophilic exteriors, in stabilizing functional nanostructures. These micellar structures provide a controlled microenvironment that facilitates the organization and stabilization of nanoscale components, enabling the development of complex and functional assemblies

Previously described in the context of Pfizer Comirnaty by Nixon (2024) and (Taylor, 2023), CRMs are published here for the first time in the context of dental anesthetics. The consistent appearance of these motifs across different systems raises significant questions about their potential functionality and origin.

Finally, reports on injectable nanotechnologies and pharmaceutical excipients suggest that components traditionally deemed inactive may actively contribute to nanostructure formation. (The IPEC Safety Guideline for Pharmaceutical Excipients, 2021) highlights the need to re-evaluate the roles of excipients in material assembly. These findings, coupled with recurring observations of organized patterns in dental anesthetics, underscore the importance of enhanced analytical scrutiny to address regulatory gaps and ensure public transparency.

Materials and Methods

Microscope

The imaging was conducted using the Neogenesis System 9W LED microscope with an HDMI-compatible HD USB camera, capable of capturing images at a maximal resolution of 3264 x 1836. The microscope included interchangeable condensers for brightfield and darkfield imaging:

Brightfield condenser: Abbe condenser with frosted filter, numerical aperture (NA) = 1.25.

Darkfield condenser: Oil immersion cardioid darkfield condenser.

Slides

The slides used were manufactured by Livingstone International PTY Ltd., with a thickness of 0.8–1.0 mm and dimensions of 76.2 x 25.4 mm. Prior to use, slides were cleaned with a sterile 70% isopropyl alcohol swab and dried with a Kimwipes Kimtech delicate task wiper to ensure a contaminant-free surface.

Sample Preparation

Samples of dental anesthetic were obtained from a local dentist, and only commercially available products were used in this study. To ensure safety and maintain sample integrity, handling protocols were strictly followed. For each observation, a small droplet of the anesthetic was carefully placed onto a sterile slide. The samples were stored at room temperature to maintain consistent analysis conditions.

Microscopy Setup and Justification

Dark field microscopy was selected as the primary imaging technique due to its ability to enhance contrast and reveal fine structural details that are often difficult to detect with standard brightfield microscopy. This method proved particularly effective for visualizing colloidal particles and microscopic structures in liquid suspensions.

Sessile droplet evaporation (SDE) was employed to facilitate crystallization within the local anesthetic samples. The term "sessile" refers to a droplet that rests on a solid surface without spreading extensively, maintaining a defined contact angle with the substrate. In this process, evaporation occurs at the liquid-air interface, driven by capillary flows—microscopic fluid movements induced by surface tension differences along the droplet's interface. These flows guide colloidal particles toward the droplet's periphery, concentrating material at the edges. This dynamic redistribution of particles promotes structured assembly formation and creates a favourable environment for observing self-organization.

SDE is a rapid process, typically unfolding over a span of minutes, but its dynamics are highly sensitive to environmental conditions such as temperature, humidity, and airflow, as well as the physical and chemical properties of the sample. Factors like viscosity, surface tension, and particle concentration play crucial roles in determining the evaporation rate and the resulting assembly patterns. The combination of SDE and dark-field microscopy provided an ideal environment for observing potential self-assembly and particle interactions, capturing the nuanced interplay of forces that drive these processes and revealing the complex structural formations emerging from the evaporation dynamics.

Dark field microscopy’s high-contrast imaging enabled the detection of emergent colloidal particles and subtle structural changes during evaporation and crystallization stages. This methodology aligned with the study's objective to investigate particle dynamics and self-assembly behaviors in anesthetic solutions.

Microscopy Observations

For each observation, a droplet of anesthetic was placed on a slide and examined under dark field microscopy using 4x, 10x, or 20x objectives. Coverslips were omitted to allow unobstructed observation of the evaporation and crystallization processes.

Figure 1a. This image captures a striking view of a lignocaine sample under dark field microscopy at 200x magnification, revealing a highly organized, multi-layered structure. The alternating bands of vibrant colours suggest a high degree of optical activity, likely influenced by nanoscale layering or interference effects within the material. These features underscore the complex self-assembly dynamics observed in dental anesthetics, highlighting the potential for nanoscale interactions to produce microscale structural organization.

Figure 1b A close-up view of the lignocaine sample under dark field microscopy at 200x magnification, showcasing the intricate edge structure of the assembly. The granular texture along the edge suggests active material deposition or alignment, while the interplay of light and colour emphasizes the sample’s optical complexity. This level of organization highlights the potential influence of directed or programmed self-assembly processes within the sample, aligning with observations of Crystal Fibre Assemblies (CFAs) in other contexts.

Figure 2 As evaporation progresses, dynamic vortices appear near the droplet's edges, creating a cascading effect. This movement fosters particle distribution and leads to the formation of vesicle-like structures within the liquid matrix, highlighting the active reorganization occurring in the early stages of crystallization. 25x magnification.

Figure 3. Further illustration of the crystallization dynamics within the anesthetic solution. The image captures a continuation of vortex activity along the droplet's edge, contributing to the formation and clustering of vesicle-like structures. These interactions enhance material reorganization, supporting the emergence of defined structural patterns as the solution undergoes evaporation 200x magnification

Figure 5. This image showcases the dynamic interaction of vesicle-like structures and reflective components within a lignocaine sample, observed under dark field microscopy at 200x magnification. The bubbles display uniform reflective borders, highlighting their optical properties and potential involvement in the material transfer process. The sharp, bright structure extending diagonally appears to act as a focal point for material organization, suggesting a directed or coordinated interaction. This observation emphasizes the complexity and responsiveness of the self-assembly process, consistent with previously observed behaviors in dental anesthetic formulations.

Figure 6. This image captures the stage following the initial clustering, where the vesicle-like structures have begun to disperse and form more organized patterns. The material from the dense early clusters appears to have migrated outward, promoting further interactions and facilitating the development of the crystal structure. This transition phase may indicate a redistribution of concentrated material, aiding in the growth and arrangement of new structures within the solution and adding complexity to the crystallization process. 200x magnification.

So that’s the wordy bit at the beginning and the first 6 pictures. Turns out the crystallisation process starts early and it never really finishes if the sample does not dry out. If its got hydrogel in it for example….

and here are a few references… :-)

References

Akyildiz, I., Pierobon, M., Balasubramaniam, S., & Koucheryavy, Y. (2015). The internet of bio-nano things. IEEE Communications Magazine, 53(3), 32–40. https://www.researchgate.net/publication/273780747_The_internet_of_Bio-Nano_things

Bai, F., Bian, K., Li, B., Karler, C., Bowman, A., & Fan, H. (2020). Self-assembly of functional nanoscale materials. MRS Bulletin, 45(2), 135–141. https://doi.org/10.1557/mrs.2020.21

Diblasi, L., Monteverde, M., Nonis, D., Sangorrín, M., CanSino, M., Pfizer, S., V, S., & ICP-MS, P. (2024). At Least 55 Undeclared Chemical Elements Found in COVID-19 Vaccines from AstraZeneca. International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, 3(2), 1367–1393. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00231-017-1986-7

Gerken, W. J., & Oehlschlaeger, M. A. (2017). Modeling nanofluid sessile drop evaporation. Heat and Mass Transfer, 53(7), 2341–2349. https://doi.org/10.1007/s00231-017-1986-7

Kuscu, M., & Unluturk, B. (2021). The Internet of Bio-Nano Things: Applications and Ethical Implications. IEEE Transactions on Molecular, Biological, and Multi-Scale Communications, 7(2), 107–119. https://arxiv.org/pdf/2112.09249

Kyrie, V., & Broudy, D. (2022). Cyborgs R Us: The Bio-Nano Panopticon of Injected Bodies? International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, 2(2), 355–383. https://doi.org/10.56098/ijvtpr.v2i2.49

Lee, Y. M., & Broudy, D. (2024). Real-Time Self-Assembly of Stereomicroscopically Visible Artificial Constructions in Incubated Specimens of mRNA Products. International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice, and Research, 3(2), 1180–1244. https://doi.org/10.56098/586k0043

Taylor, M. (2023). Circuits In Covid Jab-Internet Router Causes Circuits To Self-Assemble. Interview with Stew Peters, Stew Peters Network. Rumble.

The IPEC Safety Guideline for Pharmaceutical Excipients. (2021). IPEC. https://www.ipec-europe.org/uploads/publications/2021-ipec-safety-guide-f-1643969102.pdf

Wang, B., Sun, D., Zhang, C., Wang, K., & Bai, J.-T. (2019). Dark-field microscopy for characterization of single molecule dynamics in-vitro and in-vivo. Analytical Methods. https://doi.org/10.1039/c8ay02153h

Zang, D., Tarafdar, S., Yu, Y., Tarasevich, M., Choudhury, D., & Duttab, T. (2019). Evaporation of a Droplet: From Physics to Applications. Physics Reports, 804, 1–56. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0370157319300468

