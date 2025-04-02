Hi guys,

The response to my recent post on EMF sensitivity has been great, thank you. The comments and feedback have brought up several important points, so I want to address those before diving deeper into the metabolic patterns I’m starting to observe.

1. Responding to Your Comments

Several comments stood out, particularly those highlighting personal experiences with EMF sensitivity, metabolic health, and the impact of dietary changes:

Will Smith: Mentioned having EMF sensitivity for 20 years, which improved after moving outside the city to a low-EMF environment. This points to a strong environmental component but also highlights the potential benefit of systematically reducing various stressors. I recall seeing somebody 20 years ago with these symptoms and was woefully under-prepared for that conversation at that time…

Cutting Out Sugar: Patrick noted a significant improvement in EMF sensitivity by eliminating sugar from his diet - he was having a moderate consumption of refined carbohydrates at this time. While this may not be universally effective, it suggests that dietary factors can influence sensitivity levels, particularly where glucose metabolism or inflammation may be involved.

Tinnitus as a Symptom: Seth has mentioned tinnitus as a recurring symptom of EMF sensitivity. This seems to align with other neurological symptoms and points toward potential autonomic nervous system involvement.

Zeolites and Vitamin D: Concerns were raised about Zeolites potentially contributing to transmitter/receiver formation, and about the quality and safety of Vitamin D3 supplements. My view is that the problem may not be the substances themselves, but rather the quality or contamination of the products. This deserves further investigation, and I plan to write more on this soon.

Some commenters have brought up various approaches for screening or mitigating EMF exposure, including Shungite, Orgonite, Blushield devices, and other grounding or shielding tools. While anecdotal reports suggest these can be helpful for some, their efficacy likely varies depending on individual sensitivity, the environment, and the nature of the EMF exposure. I plan to explore these methods in more detail in future posts.

I appreciate everyone sharing their experiences and insights. It’s helping to build a clearer picture of what might be happening for those dealing with these symptoms.

2. The Metabolic Side of Things

I’ve been noticing some consistent patterns over the years, particularly in patients with migraine, lethargy, weight gain, menstrual irregularities, MS, complex regional pain syndrome, and alcohol challenges. What I’ve noticed may suggest a common metabolic thread that isn’t being looked for in mainstream medicine. But could there be more to this? Could these metabolic profiles help explain what we’re seeing with EMF sensitivity, Long COVID, or POTS?

Metabolic Patterns I've Noted

Additionally, people with the above problems tend to share a history of:

Intense physical activity during their youth (10+ hours per week of high-intensity sports or 20+ hours of less intense activity).

Periods of calorie deprivation (either due to disordered eating, deprivation, or rigorous training).

Metabolic inflexibility where their blood sugars crash easily and remain low for extended periods.

Specific blood work profiles: Low fasting insulin, low triglycerides, high HDL, normal total cholesterol and LDL, and very low CRP and urate. Blood sugars typically remain stable unless the person tips into diabetes.

Why These Blood Test Patterns May Appear

Metabolic Inflexibility: This pattern is often associated with a disrupted ability to effectively shift between energy sources (e.g., glucose and fats). Could stressors like chronic EMF exposure or other environmental factors be contributing to this?

Autonomic Nervous System Dysregulation: Low fasting insulin and low triglycerides could indicate a chronically heightened sympathetic (fight or flight) state, where the body prioritizes immediate energy use and downregulates other metabolic processes. Could this be a stress response to broader environmental changes?

Inflammatory Response: Very low CRP may reflect a suppressed inflammatory response rather than an absence of inflammation. Chronic stress or autonomic imbalance could skew inflammatory markers, especially in metabolically inflexible individuals.

Urate and ALT Levels: Low urate and ALT might suggest altered purine metabolism or impaired liver function related to chronic low-grade stress or nutrient depletion.

These patterns seem particularly relevant to those experiencing EMF sensitivity, Long COVID, or POTS, where underlying stressors or disruptions to energy metabolism may be playing a critical role. It's notable that some symptoms associated with EMF sensitivity and these metabolic patterns—such as fatigue, tinnitus, migraines, and autonomic nervous system dysregulation—are also common in Long COVID. The possibility that multiple stressors, including environmental factors, may be contributing to these overlapping symptoms deserves further exploration.

To my colleagues: Ask people if they had a history of many hours of exercise when they were at school - this may not be so apparent decades later… 😉. If so, check the blood tests listed and if further investigation is warranted, check an HbA1C or fasting insulin.

3. Moving Forward

I would encourage those with similar symptoms to check past blood tests, particularly glucose challenge tests (such as those taken during pregnancy). Could there be clues in those results?

I’d also love to hear if anyone has observed similar patterns, or if you have insights from your own experiences or research. The more data points we can gather, the clearer the picture might become.

Please note I am writing this as a concerned person trying to understand a problem that is not recognized by mainstream medicine and not in a medical capacity.

