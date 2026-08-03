Bioethics = eugenics renamed. Alan Watt
Gives me chills … Yesterday, I came across this little poem I wrote on a scrap of paper a couple of decades ago. It reminds me of our world today:
“I am the light,” says Dark.
“I am the day,” says Night.
“Listen to my wisdom,” shrieks Silence.
“Forget all you’ve learned,” Memory cries.
All because Hate whispered, “I love you.”
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Bioethics = eugenics renamed. Alan Watt
Gives me chills … Yesterday, I came across this little poem I wrote on a scrap of paper a couple of decades ago. It reminds me of our world today:
“I am the light,” says Dark.
“I am the day,” says Night.
“Listen to my wisdom,” shrieks Silence.
“Forget all you’ve learned,” Memory cries.
All because Hate whispered, “I love you.”