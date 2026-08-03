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Lynda Craig's avatar
Lynda Craig
10h

Bioethics = eugenics renamed. Alan Watt

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Claudia
7h

Gives me chills … Yesterday, I came across this little poem I wrote on a scrap of paper a couple of decades ago. It reminds me of our world today:

“I am the light,” says Dark.

“I am the day,” says Night.

“Listen to my wisdom,” shrieks Silence.

“Forget all you’ve learned,” Memory cries.

All because Hate whispered, “I love you.”

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