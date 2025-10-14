Ethical Takedown
A reflection on the ethical collapse of the last five years — and the silence that followed
As I prepare for my hearing next week and reflect on my experiences of the last five years, I am struck not only by policy failures and regulatory overreach, but by the vacuum where the voices of our moral custodians should have been. Bioethicists, philosophers, and clergy — those entrusted to guard the boundaries of conscience — were largely silent. Whether through fear, institutional capture, or self-preservation, their absence allowed technocratic policies to proceed without meaningful challenge. This silence was not neutral; it created the space in which ethical safeguards crumbled. The collapse of these pillars was not merely an academic failure — it opened the window through which a global programme could pass, almost unopposed.
Yes, I think of these kinds of things whenever I go to the 'antivaxx' leech liar sites like Childrens Health Defense or the Highwire.
Which is worse, the people who did it and told everyone, so they could make up their own mind (fwiw)...
Or the people Who Know whats happening now in everyones blood, including the Unvaxxed but still just keep lying by omission as if they Don't?
Good Luck, David and thanks for all you do.
Thanks David for all you are doing and continue to do. The road you are on is not the easiest but I for one am grateful that you made the choice to listen to and act on your conscience. I'm also greatful for the Dark Field Microscopy work you do highlighting what's in the vials, and what that's doing to our bodies (even if we refused the jabs). From the bottom of my heart - Thank You!!