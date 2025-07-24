Nixonlab

Nixonlab

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
21h

Silence is often taken as consent. In your case, David, silence is an appropriate response to corruption and dishonesty.. Response to "authority" lacking in ethics and morals is a fool's endeavor. I congratulate you for your honest, forthright character. Keep on fighting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Nixon
Carlene ND's avatar
Carlene ND
20hEdited

Excellent David I love your Clarity. What an abomination they are "They are Complicit in Medical Mass MURDER". They have NO Ethics or Morals. Instead YOU ,myself & others should be recognized for our Services to Humanity . Thank you for ALL you do David.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by David Nixon
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Nixon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture