On 7 August 2025, the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal will conduct a directions hearing in the matter of OCR005-25. I won’t be attending. Not because I missed the date or refused to respond, but because I have already made my position clear: I will not engage in proceedings that ignore the ethical breach at their core. The letter below was sent to the Tribunal and the Medical Board of Australia. It is published here to ensure that silence is not mistaken for consent — and that record is kept in public as well as in private.
When systems rely on silence to proceed, refusal becomes its own kind of speech.
David Nixon
Silence is often taken as consent. In your case, David, silence is an appropriate response to corruption and dishonesty.. Response to "authority" lacking in ethics and morals is a fool's endeavor. I congratulate you for your honest, forthright character. Keep on fighting.
Excellent David I love your Clarity. What an abomination they are "They are Complicit in Medical Mass MURDER". They have NO Ethics or Morals. Instead YOU ,myself & others should be recognized for our Services to Humanity . Thank you for ALL you do David.