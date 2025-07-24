On 7 August 2025, the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal will conduct a directions hearing in the matter of OCR005-25. I won’t be attending. Not because I missed the date or refused to respond, but because I have already made my position clear: I will not engage in proceedings that ignore the ethical breach at their core. The letter below was sent to the Tribunal and the Medical Board of Australia. It is published here to ensure that silence is not mistaken for consent — and that record is kept in public as well as in private.

When systems rely on silence to proceed, refusal becomes its own kind of speech.

David Nixon