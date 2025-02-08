Hi guys,

This week, I remotely worked with an individual presenting with significant symptoms, including dizziness and fatigue. The individual is unvaccinated but has experienced substantial exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMF) throughout the week. Live blood microscopy revealed gross contamination of the blood, with striking anomalies.

Here is one of the pictures (taken by Carol):

and this compares with photos of the intracellular technology taken by Karl C.:

These are (or were) red blood cells containing microscale structures that have self assembled from nanoparticles (best guess). I say ‘were’ because it is clear from watching this unfold over a few hours that the red blood cell membranes undergo considerable changes. In fact we often see the red cells disappear only to reappear later. Gideon, who is often in our group discussing blood changes, has coined this as the Thurston effect - after Howard Thurston the magician. Karl has used several modifications to his ‘scope to achieve the improved colours and resolution (and its even better since this photo was taken). Karl also has some video showing these changes as they develop. But it’s the same stuff!

Initial Intervention and Results

The individual began a regimen of relatively low-dose sodium citrate and activated charcoal. Remarkably, they reported significant improvement within 24 hours, with symptoms of dizziness and fatigue subsiding. Repeat blood microscopy later in the week showed a notable reduction in contamination, aligning with their improved physical state.

Additionally, the individual underwent an ionic foot bath with sea salt and boron. Microscopy of the residue from the foot bath suggested contamination consistent with technological material—similar to findings I have previously observed in Pfizer vaccine samples and dental anaesthetics. This aligns with Dr. Young Mi Lee's work in Korea, where extracts from foot baths were cultured and revealed the growth of various fibres over time (Lee and Broudy, 2024).

The above three images (also taken by Carol) are extracts from the foot bath under a coverslip. The first image is in bright field, the second and third are dark field and all are at approx 400x magnification. The circle within a rectangle, that can be seen centrally in the above image, is a very common motif that we see in complex crystals within Pfizer but also within dental anaesthetics - its appearance here is consistent with these crystals having a bioengineered component.

The Case for Formal Documentation

The details of this case warrant a formal write-up, (which I intend to do) as it provides compelling insights into the potential interaction of environmental factors, such as EMF exposure, with technological contaminants in human biology. These findings could contribute to a growing body of evidence regarding environmental and technological influences on human health.

At last week’s meeting, I commented on the lack of recent publications addressing the appearance of live blood. The last notable paper on this topic appears to be Cipelli et al. (2022)—please feel free to correct me if I’m mistaken. However, the contamination we observed then and what we are seeing now are strikingly different in nature.

Photographic Evidence: A Key Resource

Karl C. possesses some of the most detailed and compelling images documenting these anomalies (Karl C., September 2024). These images highlight the complexity and uniqueness of the structures observed, which deserve further examination and integration into the scientific discourse.

Final Thoughts

This case highlights the urgent need for further investigation into the interplay between environmental exposures, technological contamination, and their impact on human biology. I strongly encourage collaborative efforts to formally document and publish these findings, as they hold the potential to expand our understanding of these phenomena and their implications for health.

At tomorrow’s meeting we will discuss these findings as well as other images of interest and will send out a link to my paid subscribers shortly.

I hope the rest of the weekend goes well.

Cheers

David

PS Thanks for the ongoing support!

