Under the microscope, the story of matter changes. Crystals and cells do not behave like passive chemical aggregates. They assemble, collapse, and reassemble in ways that point to something deeper: coherence. In my latest study, I found that both pharmaceutical solutions and blood reveal the same organising principle — one that can be disrupted, restored, or reprogrammed by subtle fields.

Across both pharmaceutical samples and contaminated human blood, a reproducible structural logic has emerged. Vesicles and particulate matter co-assemble into coherence-stabilised architectures that initiate self-assembly. These hybrid forms are not inert residues but dynamic systems, responsive to coherence fields. In blood, they often serve as nucleating centres, anchoring complex filamentous and modular scaffolds. Their emergence depends not on chemistry alone, but on the preservation of field integrity.

Figure 1. Hydrogel nodal network in a contaminated blood sample. Bright photonic nodes connect via fine colloidal filaments, forming a coordinated lattice with phase-aligned particles sequenced along the rightmost strand. Magnification 20x.

When this coherence is disrupted — using sodium citrate, activated charcoal, or field-modulated tools like Trivortex or Orgonite — the scaffolds collapse. Vesicles decouple from particles, hydrogel burden is reduced, and crystal-forming dynamics are arrested. The materials themselves remain, but their organisation disintegrates. Even red blood cell deformation — often misattributed to synthetic biology — can be reframed as field-induced spherocytosis, consistent with membrane destabilisation driven by hydrogel contact and coherence collapse.

Figure 3. Hydrogel–crystalline structures and vesicular networks in contaminated blood. Bright photonic particles with structured halos anchor to colloidal filaments amid distorted erythrocytes and hydrogel fields. This configuration—instantly recognisable to live blood analysts—reveals synthetic architectures interacting with the surrounding field. Magnification 200x.

In simple terms: biology and synthetic biology alike rely on coherence. When coherence holds, structures persist. When coherence fails, they collapse. This points to a new way of seeing life — not just as chemistry, but as matter shaped by subtle energetic forces. Recognising and restoring coherence could open powerful new strategies for detoxification, healing, and control.

📄 Read the full paper here: www.journalbnt.org

Thank you for reading and for walking with me through these explorations of coherence. Independent research of this kind takes time, focus, and resources — and it depends on the support of those who see its value.

If this work has resonated with you, please consider helping me continue: by sharing the findings, engaging in discussion, or offering financial support. Each contribution strengthens the effort to document, publish, and bring forward perspectives that might otherwise remain unseen.

Your encouragement — in whatever form it takes — helps keep this work alive and visible. Together we can continue uncovering the subtle forces that act as the true architect of order.

With gratitude,

David

www.drdavidnixon.com

www.journalbnt.org