Hi everyone,

I hope the New Year is settling in well for you.

Over the past week I’ve been focused on writing and bringing a longer piece of work to completion. The paper, From Hydrogel to Metamaterial, draws together observations from several strands of recent research and reframes them within a phase-active metamaterial context.

For those who would like to read it directly, the final PDF is available here:

https://cdn.manula.com/user/15577/docs/from-hydrogel-to-metamaterial-final_v1.pdf

The paper now sits as part of Journal of Bionanotechnocracy: Countdown to 2030, and it marks a shift away from hydrogel as a catch-all explanation toward a more precise soft-matter and metamaterial framing.

I’ll share more context around this work in conversation over the coming weeks, but wanted to make the paper available now for anyone interested.

As always, thank you for your continued interest and support.

Warmly,

David

Link for the meeting: