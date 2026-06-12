Nixonlab

Nixonlab

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Jane Hoffman's avatar
Jane Hoffman
13h

It is hard to keep sane witnessing all the demonic implications. Thank you for keeping a balanced scientific mindset to help us overcome this transformation. Surrounding you with love and light!

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Susan's avatar
Susan
15h

Brilliant, and obvious now that you've creatively brought it up. More is going on than first observational phenomenon presents. Environment! So complex are the variables, its easy to be reductionist in the observations. Many thanks

Sending love dear Dr.

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