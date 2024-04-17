Hi guys,

Last night Karl and I had an interview with Michael Griffith and Paul Oosterhuis.

It was a lot of fun, you know in a black humour sort of way.

Lots of new material - well not new to those that follow

Substack but new to here! When Karl first showed me these my brain couldn’t process what I was seeing.

I am sure that this will raise a few questions as well as a few eyebrows. Potentially a chemical computer… a chemical factory… who knows? Did somebody ask a sophisticated AI “How do we put one of these things in the human body?”

These things are as mind-blowingly sophisticated as anything I have seen so far. I am still trying to view one of these on my ‘scope but have not been successful to date.

This is the top right corner of the screen shot above. It was a thrill to observe this live.

This was a sample of Karl’s serum under a coverslip and was several hours after the sample was prepared. We don’t understand the process well enough to make these predictably yet - but we are working on that…

The video is darkfield at probably about 1000x magnification.

and I will have more information soon. However see Karl’s

on this if you would like to know more.

David

Karl and I are grateful for the support we have received to date. All assistance will go towards supplies for our lab and sometimes pizza and beer, but not often.