Hi guys,
Last night Karl and I had an interview with Michael Griffith and Paul Oosterhuis.
It was a lot of fun, you know in a black humour sort of way.
Lots of new material - well not new to those that followSubstack but new to here! When Karl first showed me these my brain couldn’t process what I was seeing.
I am sure that this will raise a few questions as well as a few eyebrows. Potentially a chemical computer… a chemical factory… who knows? Did somebody ask a sophisticated AI “How do we put one of these things in the human body?”
These things are as mind-blowingly sophisticated as anything I have seen so far. I am still trying to view one of these on my ‘scope but have not been successful to date.
This is the top right corner of the screen shot above. It was a thrill to observe this live.
This was a sample of Karl’s serum under a coverslip and was several hours after the sample was prepared. We don’t understand the process well enough to make these predictably yet - but we are working on that…
The video is darkfield at probably about 1000x magnification.and I will have more information soon. However see Karl’s previous substack on this if you would like to know more.
David
Karl and I are grateful for the support we have received to date. All assistance will go towards supplies for our lab and sometimes pizza and beer, but not often.
Excellent work guys. We now need to find out who (or what) is co-ordinating all of these companies at the point of manufacture. If it's a sophisticated AI as mentioned, then that's a problem because it will only be capable of achieving the narrow set of objectives programmed into it by its 'owners'. All side effects and unintended consequences can't be foreseen. A bit like Blackrock's Aladdin financial software that is programmed to eventually steal all of humanity's wealth, without giving any thought to the social consequences (headquartered in Tel Aviv btw).
Aye, not a speck of light and truth is to be allowed, the typical manifestation of paranoids who wish evil upon the world.