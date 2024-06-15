It has been a while between drinks and posts and I apologise for that.

It has been a busy time.

I am finally comfortable with my understanding of much of what I have been seeing over the last two years.

That is not to create the illusion that I comprehend the complexity but I have a few ideas as to what might be going on.

This is what is currently showing on my microscope this evening:

It is a darkfield image of a crystal at 200x magnification. The sample is Lignospan Special. It has been exposed to fluorescein, crystal violet and alcian blue dyes.

I think this is a liquid crystal and it changes over time, particularly over the first 24hrs and it is formed from hydrogel and colloidal materials that have self-assembled from smaller nano-materials.

this is a closer image of the bottom left corner:

I guess this is what Septodont refer to as their “special molecules” on their website. I have seen previously that the bright white ‘gel’ is a different structure. As can see seen in this picture of a crystal formed from a similar product but in this case the gel stained blue:

(darkfield photo-stitch using 20x objective plus fluorescein and crystal violet). A closer view of the top:

There is more to tell and I will post more soon but in answer to the question: Can You Identify Me?” I think that the answers lie in micro-manipulation of hydrogels and colloidal materials assembled from nanotechnology and I think it has more to do with the transhumanism agenda than with our health.

This is an example of an appearance in lignocaine when you subject it to low DC current:

Looking forward to discussing with any paid subscribers at 7am Sunday Brisbane time.

Best wishes

David

I am very grateful for the support I have received.

All further assistance much appreciated!