I want to take a moment to update you on my legal case. Last week in QCAT, the judge indicated that the Nuremberg Code does not apply in Australia and that the COVID-19 vaccines cannot be considered “experimental” because they were authorised by regulators. That is now the official line: captured institutions declaring, by fiat, that questions of autonomy and consent no longer matter.

For those who have followed my journey, this will not come as a surprise. The Medical Board has been clear from the outset that dissent is not tolerated. Still, to hear a judge dismiss Nuremberg — the very standard set in the ashes of the Second World War to prevent medical tyranny — should give us all pause.

This moment matters. It is not only about my registration or my case. It is about whether the principles that once defined medical ethics — voluntary consent, the sanctity of the individual, the absolute prohibition on coercion — have any force left at all.

Introducing the Essay

In response, I have published a new essay: The Collapse of Medical Ethics. It traces the trajectory from the clarity of Nuremberg (1947), through the compromises of the Helsinki Declaration (1964 onwards), to the outright utilitarian capture of the WMA’s Berlin Resolution in 2022, which declared the “importance of providing COVID-19 vaccines for all.”

Alongside these historical milestones, I have woven my own experience. As a medical student in the 1980s I witnessed two turning points: the Cartwright Inquiry into cervical cancer treatment in Auckland, and the exposure of unauthorised examinations on unconscious women. Both episodes invoked Nuremberg and reshaped medical culture in New Zealand and Australia. They proved that the principles could bite — that breaches, once exposed, led to reform.

To compare that lived memory with today is chilling. What was once an inviolable shield is now dismissed as irrelevant. Consent has been reduced to ritual. Autonomy has been hollowed out into compliance. The coherence of institutions has been preserved in form, but inverted in meaning.

Why It Matters

This is not only about COVID vaccines. The same captured coherence runs through debates on euthanasia, late-term abortion, and surveillance medicine. In each case, the language of autonomy and compassion is deployed to justify the erosion of the sanctity of the individual.

The essay argues that this is not progress but betrayal. It shows how liberal philosophy itself — John Stuart Mill’s harm principle — has been inverted, used to legitimise coercion rather than limit it. And it documents how regulators and commentators have used rhetorical tricks, like the so-called “truth sandwich,” to dismiss any appeal to Nuremberg as misinformation.

A Teaser

From the conclusion:

“The trajectory from Nuremberg to Berlin is not progress but betrayal. Autonomy has been recast as obstacle, consent as ritual, ethics as compliance. The sanctity of the individual—the cornerstone of medicine—has been hollowed out by captured coherence. Without restoring Nuremberg’s clarity, medicine risks becoming an arm of policy and control rather than a profession devoted to patients.”

Lest We Forget

The full essay, The Collapse of Medical Ethics, is now part of my hearing bundle — but it is also for you, my readers. It is longish, but it is necessary. This is not only about my fight in QCAT; it is about the trajectory of medicine and society itself.

Lest we forget — read the full essay here ➝

Thank you for continuing to stand with me.

— David