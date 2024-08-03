This week I viewed my second compounded dental anaesthetic (put together by a pharmacist from separate ingredients). Unfortunately it produced the all too familiar chemistry on drying with predictable crystals and produced the now anticipated squares with internal components when under a cover slip. I am certain this is nanotechnology designed to fulfil a nefarious agenda. In one of Sabrina Wallace’s recent videos’ she implored listeners to speak up about what is happening. Sabrina is right. It is time for nanotechnology, WBAN, bio-digital convergence etc etc to be discussed. Everywhere.

On a different note, I had an interview meeting with AHPRA (Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency) on Thursday to discuss my investigation of the Covid-19 injectables in general but specifically whether I had sort ethics committee approval or not and also a second complaint of liberally spreading ‘mis-information’. This apparently presented such a risk to public health that I have been suspended pending the completion of this investigation.

Failure to attend this meeting was likely to attract a $5000 fine and potentially search warrants and seizure of electronic equipment from my home - I was obviously keen to avoid both of these. Interesting the state Human Rights Act (Queensland) is 65 pages whereas the Health Practitioner Regulation National Law (Queensland) extends for 377 pages - go figure….

Of course the meeting was predicated on the predictable narrative of ‘safe and effective’ and I was asked to explain references to bioweapons, transhumanism and nanotechnology as if I was the one with the problem…hmmm…

