Meeting Sunday morning 7am Brisbane time
(I am going to offer a meeting at a different time for anybody who subscribes - please comment if you are interested and what topics you would like discussed).
Hi guys,
We will continue to look at the structures found by Louise from Citanest dental anaesthetic under a coverslip as well as other ongoing discussions. I spent a couple of hours with Louise reviewing the slide. Here were a few of the shots from the session we had this morning. photos by Louise. All photos are in dark field mostly upwards of 400x magnification,
These are some of the most spectacular images I’ve seen. Excellent skills Louise and thank you to Karl C. for editing assistance.
See you soon.
David
