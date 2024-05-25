Meeting tomorrow 7am Sunday Brisbane time
(Nanoparticles, hydrogel, colloidal molecules, liquid crystals and more)
David Nixon is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: David Nixon's Zoom Meeting
Time: May 26, 2024 07:00 AM Brisbane
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87230978134?pwd=RCyAgDiE03ckHbyaXa7Mfq4q1YVaO1.1
Meeting ID: 872 3097 8134
Passcode: 320633
---
One tap mobile
+13017158592,,87230978134#,,,,*320633# US (Washington DC)
+13052241968,,872309781…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nixonlab to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.