Hi everyone,

The image I’ve chosen for this Christmas letter holds special significance. It’s more than just a traditional nativity scene—it’s a powerful reminder of the light that shines through, offering us clarity and truth. The light shining on the newborn Jesus can be seen as a symbol of awakening and the revealing of deeper truths. The humble setting, with the shepherds—often seen as the overlooked or marginalized—reminds us that real transformation often begins in the simplest, most unexpected places. It encourages us to look beyond what is immediately visible and to reflect on the deeper meanings at play in our lives and the world around us. This scene is a reminder that, even in the most humble circumstances, light is always working to guide us toward greater understanding and awareness.

When I look at my most inexplicable images, I see evidence of highly advanced technology—and this clearly has implications. These implications speak to hidden agendas, unseen power plays, and forces at work that are the opposite of the light and clarity symbolized by the nativity scene. It’s curious that many detractors choose not to engage with these images at all. And, funny enough, they haven’t. In 2025, we need to look more carefully, interpret more deeply, and have more open discussions about what we are seeing. I look forward to being a part of that.

However when I look at other medications, food, water, and blood, I see echoes and motifs that are the same as the unexplained images I’ve observed. These patterns continue to appear, and it raises the question—how do we interpret these? What are we being shown, and what does it tell us about the nature of the substances and the systems they interact with? There’s a clear connection here that invites deeper reflection and dialogue. I believe we are only scratching the surface, and next year will bring more opportunities to investigate and understand these recurring motifs.

One thing that we all need to be more aware of is how we’ve been self-censoring. It’s become all too easy to shy away from discussing deeper religious, philosophical, and existential topics—especially those that challenge mainstream thinking or confront uncomfortable truths. There’s a growing pressure not to offend, and as a result, we find ourselves remaining silent more often than we should. After Silent Night, it’s time to start making some noise. It’s time to have those hard conversations, to speak up about what really matters, and to share our interpretations of meaning—whether it’s about life, faith, or the systems shaping our world. Here’s to a noisy 2025, where we speak freely, listen deeply, and continue the quest for truth.

I want to say a big thank you for all the support this year. Your encouragement has meant so much, and I’m still working on making sense of everything I’ve been observing. Over the past couple of months, I’ve been reviewing the work from the last two years and am in the process of putting it together into a few papers. I’m figuring out the best way to share them, so stay tuned.

A special shout-out to the Micronaut group for continuing to amplify the work and for all the support and insights. Also, huge thanks to Karl C for his amazing work and ongoing efforts to produce the best possible images.

Looking ahead to next year, I’ll be focusing on medications and blood, continuing to share my thoughts on what we’re seeing. I’m planning trips both north and south of Brisbane to study blood and water, like I have done previously, and I’ll report on any changes I find.

Thanks again for all the support. Wishing you a fantastic holiday season and a great start to 2025!

Cheers,

David