Hi everyone,

My latest research paper is now live:

Self-Assembling Nanostructures in Blood and Urine: Implications for Bioaccumulation and Detoxification

This paper presents direct microscopy evidence showing that complex structures—vesicles, crystals, and colloids—are not only present in pharmaceutical products but are now reproducibly found in human blood and urine. These formations appear to follow a recurring triphasic pattern, suggesting active self-assembly processes with potential synthetic origin. Their structural behavior raises urgent questions about bioaccumulation, detoxification, and the long-term biological impact of undeclared material platforms.

www.journalbnt.org

I hope this will be useful. Thanks to the Micronauts for again providing excellent images.

I hope you weekend goes well.

David

PS Thanks again for the support that has enabled me to make this happen.