Hi guys,

Thank you for the patience. Will and I have quite the set up in his apartment in Seattle today. And we appear to have shown that the complex chemistry seen in dental anaesthetic is dependent on ambient EMF exposure.

In early 2023 Mateo Taylor brought to our attention that the complex chemistry we observe in a drying drop of dental anaesthetic does not make sense. In my last paper I tried to make sense of what I have seen in terms of coherent fields.

Please see my last paper at www.journalbnt.org. Also check out the appendices which include summaries of my work on colloidal gold and how I think that fits too.

One thing for sure we are not just looking at chemistry but how chemistry interacts with our manipulated environment.

More soon.

David