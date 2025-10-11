No meeting tomorrow but here are a few new poems
(and a link to Volume 1 of my hearing bundle)
Hi guys,
The image below will be available at high resolution soon.
No meeting for the next two weeks — I need to focus on my legal moves.
On that note, here’s a link to my hearing bundle for anyone interested. It contains most of my writing from this year plus other useful material — 90 MB for 1,989 pages. Bargain!
👉 Hearing Bundle (Proton Drive)
The Solari Report on Omniwar has been made available by Catherine Austin Fitts and Solari, for which I’m grateful. Please support David Hughes by subscribing to his Substack.
If you become a paid member, you’ll gain early access to material from Volume 2 of Covid-19 Psychological Operations and the War for Technocracy — which is excellent. You can also visit: https://davidahughes.net/support
Here are a few poems and posters I’ve been working on recently.
Have a great weekend!
David
PS Not salt, cholesterol or sugar.
PPS Posters will be available for sale soon — hopefully… 🙂
Thanks again for the support that has enabled me to make all this happen.
www.drdavidnixon.com
www.journalbnt.orgys,
David, email me at brandon.iglesias@reactwell.com regarding the legal items of concern - I've shut down lawfare attacks with the technology at www.aibcps.com superceding that of nation states to help those in need. No guarantees, but the tech utilizes applied quantum information theory QIT and no cybernetcs can stop it, including NATO or CCP quantum nanobiochem junk.
beaautiful photos and good poetry, if one may say so!