Hi Everyone,

I’ve recently soft-launched The Journal of Bionanotechnocracy. I say “soft” because it's important to grow the journal at a sustainable pace.

Only one paper so far—and only one author—but that’s OK. The second, third, and fourth papers are not far behind. And solo authorship, in times like these, can be a strength—not a flaw.

Today, someone asked me a sincere and familiar question:

How does this model fit within “Science”?

More specifically, I was asked why my work hadn’t followed the usual format. Why I hadn’t included what institutional reviewers might expect:

“A testable, repeatable hypothesis. References to reputable studies. A precise description of the material, where it was sourced and how. Scanning electron microscopy characterization. More than one author on the study...”

It’s a fair question. But it also reveals something deeper.

We live in a time when it’s clear—at least to those paying attention—that the integrity of our institutions is in crisis.

Not just political institutions. Not just media.

Scientific institutions.

The systems we once believed were guided by objectivity and peer accountability are now visibly entangled with global power, control agendas, and embedded gatekeeping.

It’s not enough to parrot legacy standards.

Because not all white coats are equal.

Some serve truth.

Some serve systems.

And some build the systems that erase truth entirely.

Over the past few years, trust hasn’t just eroded—it’s fractured.

Many people now feel it.

They sense that something deeper is broken...

but lack the language to explain what changed.

That’s what this post is about.

🔎 What Is AVE?

AVE is a simple 3-axis framework to assess trust, risk, and influence in modern science.

It stands for:

A – Accountability

Do they answer to truth, or to authority?

V – Visibility

Are they known because they’re credible—or because they’re useful?

E – Embeddedness

Are they independent—or wired into state, pharma, or military systems?

Each is scored as:

H = High

L = Low

V = Variable

Together, they form a 3-letter ethical fingerprint:

AVE = A–V–E

Not a personality test.

Not a moral accusation.

A diagnostic.

💡 Why AVE Works

Because not all visibility is virtue.

Because not all peer review is honest.

Because not all science is free.

AVE doesn’t tell you who to trust—it gives you a lens to read:

Who’s visible but captured

Who’s quiet but free

Who’s embedded and evasive

It’s not about discrediting people.

It’s about surfacing the architecture behind them.

🧬 What About “Trust the Science”?

You’ve heard the slogans:

“Trust the science.”

“Trust me, I’m a doctor.”

These used to be earned phrases.

Today, they’re marketing mantras—deployed to shut down challenge, not invite rigor.

And what of the scientific method?

It demands:

Testing

Replication

Falsifiability

Revision

It does not demand:

Institutional blessing

Media coordination

Enforced consensus

Real science is accountable—not embedded.

🔁 The Peer Review Illusion

Peer review was meant to refine thinking.

But in many fields, it now functions as a compliance filter:

Challenge a consensus? Blocked.

Question a funding source? Uncitable.

Work alone? Unacceptable.

Truth doesn’t need co-authors.

It needs transparency and replication.

🧷 Appendix: “Where’s Your SEM? Your Citations? Your Team?”

This was the question I received—politely, but clearly skeptical:

“Where’s your testable hypothesis?

Why no scanning electron microscopy?

Where are your peer-reviewed citations?

Why are you publishing alone?”

These aren’t just technical concerns.

They’re cultural artifacts of control.

They don’t ask:

“Is it true?”

They ask:

“Is it formatted for power?”

🟨 Citizen Scientists: The Opposite of Risk

You don’t need DARPA funding to see.

You don’t need five co-authors to be right.

And you don’t need institutional permission to document what is real.

Citizen scientists are:

High in Accountability

Low in Embeddedness

Often suppressed in Visibility

That makes them easy to ridicule—

until you apply AVE.

Then you realize:

They’re not fringe.

They’re the control group.

And as a group, we deserve:

Nurturing, not ridicule

Guidance, not lecturing

Respect, not dismissal

🧠 Final Thought

AVE doesn’t replace science.

It reveals what “science” has become—

when embeddedness replaces ethics

and visibility substitutes for truth.

The scientific method is still there.

Truth is still there.

You can see it.

You can name it.

You can measure it.

And with AVE—

you can finally map it.

🧾 What’s Next?

My next paper—

The MAC Address Phenomenon: Coordinated Bluetooth Emissions and the Architecture of a Synthetic Nanonetwork Layer—is nearly ready.

It’s a working title, for now—being the sole author means I can flex a little.

Thank you for the continued support.

I’m deeply grateful to my paid subscribers and the coffees without which this would not have been possible.

I will shortly be accepting donations—including cryptocurrency—for the journal at:

🌐 www.journalbnt.org

— Dr Nixon