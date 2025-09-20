Nixonlab

Neil D
16h

I don't claim to understand what was going on in 2020; all I can say for sure is that I do experience gut feelings and that I've discovered that I ignore them at my peril. Happily, I tuned into my gut feelings in 2020, so much so that I decided to sacrifice my job ahead of my rights.

While I still don't totally understand it, I know that you are doing good work by reporting your findings, so thank you for that!

1 reply by David Nixon
matt. j.a.o.b
15h

Hi David,

"Warp Fiction" indeed.

When I read that the cost of a single mrna shot went from US$3,500 to US$2.75 odd in one year I felt the same level of incredulous disbelief.

In 2021 when they claimed a huge number of shots given at a drive through venue near Brisbane in one day, I sat down and did some logistics and wondered why no one else seemed to understand the impossibility of the claims.

Imagine then how impossible it is to then see the number of " 5g" towers produced, shipped and assembled in '21 without noting how long that had to have been planned as a part of a larger global operation within the same agenda. Logistics and logic. Just a thought.

Brilliant summation.

Best Regards,

Matt.

