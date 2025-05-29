Nixonlab

Shona Duncan
You have your finger on the pulse. That would have gone right over my head, escaped my attention but for your eagle eye and diligence. My own GP in New Zealand has no idea of the intellectual activity going on to try and rescue humanity. He didn't even know that Spike Protein Injury is a thing. I have work to do on him.

The BarefootHealer
It's still a very long way from over.

The rebels are tiring and getting confused/mired in concessions, confessions, and compromises.

But these are just distractions. Things are all still on track, as they have been steadily continuing with the long-term planned goals.

Now is the time of grit.

#follownone #mistakeswereNOTmade #digdeep #connectlocal #getlocalised

