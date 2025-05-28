Nixonlab

Toni Aldous
5h

I am thankful to you for standing up for the vulnerable in our society. It was stated in Congress that NO vaccines have been tested properly for safety...ever! This is unacceptable in our society. This must become mainstream news and parents need to wake up to what has been hidden behind propoganda.....I have three grandchildren who have autism and it is devastating to watch them struggle daily with literally everything, school and preschool, making friends etc.... Heartbreaking🙏 David you are our hero...bless you.

Shona Duncan
5h

If politicians decide to murder us all in our beds all they need to do is violate every article of the Nuremberg Code and force doctors to violate their oaths to first do no harm and the politicians are away laughing with their thirty pieces of silver. NZDSOS wrote a heart breaking article about an established senior psychiatrist who was escorted off the premises of Tauranga Hospital because he refused mandates. Treated like a criminal. I would not be surprised if the government brought in gas chambers for the those that refuse to die quietly.

Truth, Tyranny, and the Covid Years: A Doctor’s Testimony to the Royal Commission (20th May 2025) NZDSOS

Submission to the Royal Commission of Inquiry by Dr René de Monchy, a psychiatrist with nearly five decades of medical experience

He was was immediately dismissed and ‘trespassed’ from all Tauranga hospital grounds after 48 years of unblemished medical practice with not even one complaint ever in this long career, either from patients or regulators because he would not take the COVID-19 injection.

https://nzdsos.com/2025/05/20/truth-tyranny-and-the-covid-years-a-doctors-testimony-to-the-royal-commission/

