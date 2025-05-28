Hi Everyone,

This week, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., now serving as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, announced that COVID-19 vaccines are no longer recommended for use in children or during pregnancy.

“It was never a good idea,” he said — acknowledging what many of us have said from the beginning.

That statement, now tied to high office and international scrutiny, affirms everything I stood for — and everything I was punished for.

The Arc Is Familiar

Every decade has its medical reversals:

Thalidomide

X-rays during pregnancy

Teflon

Canola oil

And now, mRNA vaccines in pregnancy and children

Each followed the same pattern:

Premature confidence. Institutional resistance. Professional persecution. Eventual admission.

We are now entering the fourth phase.

What I Did Today

Today I sent a formal letter to the Medical Board of Australia, copying the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal, to document this moment — and their continuing refusal to face it.

In that letter, I stated:

“These proceedings continue — devoid of ethical reckoning, transparency, and, increasingly, scientific credibility.”

“This is your opportunity to realign with principle — or be remembered, in time, for your silence.”

📄 You can read the full letter here:

🔗 Nixon v. Medical Board of Australia

What They Still Haven’t Said

Let it be clear: I have now formally raised these ethical questions on three separate occasions:

4 April 2025

16 April 2025

13 May 2025

Not once has the Medical Board of Australia responded to the core issues:

Does the Nuremberg Code still apply?

Is informed consent still required?

Is patient autonomy subordinate to public policy?

Is dissenting, ethically grounded medical judgment now considered misconduct?

Their silence is no longer passive.

It is now, unmistakably, a political position.

Update: Action Taken Today

Today I also formally submitted a request to the Medical Board of Australia and the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal, calling for the immediate removal of public health materials that continue to promote COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy — despite the U.S. Secretary of Health’s announcement reversing that recommendation.

The letter has been sent, received, and filed for the public record.

It is also available on my website:

🔗 Nixon v. Medical Board of Australia

To continue promoting these claims in full knowledge of their reversal is no longer an error — it is a moral collapse.

The institutions responsible have crossed the threshold from misjudgment into sustained deception, and the burden of accountability is now permanent.

A Global Call

📢 If you’re reading this from outside Australia - and I am proud of that fact that, according to Substack, this goes out to 124 countries:

I urge you to check your own government’s health websites. Are they still promoting COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy or childhood?

If so, it’s time to demand they align with emerging international consensus — or explain, on the record, why they refuse.

Please publish your letters or (probably unlikely) a written response in the comments to this article!

The silence can no longer be excused.

The science has shifted.

The ethical line is drawn.

Why This Moment Matters

As the public narrative shifts, the institutions that demanded blind compliance are repositioning themselves — distancing from past directives without ever acknowledging the cost.

But the damage was done.

Many professionals were silenced.

Many patients were coerced.

And the system moved forward — unquestioned.

Until now.

Let the Record Show

I raised concerns when it was dangerous to do so .

I maintained my stance while others remained silent .

I now bear witness as the truth becomes undeniable.

This isn’t vindication.

This is documentation.

And I will not let them forget what they refused to say — while it still mattered.

In recognition of the profound harms inflicted — and those yet to be acknowledged,

Dr David Nixon

MB, ChB, FRACGP

