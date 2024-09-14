Hi guys,

I have been busy all week and involved with the response to Lee and Broudy’s paper.

I am sure that most of you will be aware of the interest that this paper has gathered and you may be aware of some of the negative feedback that has occurred.

So in order to make sure that everybody has access to the paper , John Campbell’s video and the response from Professor Anne Ulrich I have created an entry on my website:

https://drdavidnixon.com/1/en/topic/real-time-self-assembly-of-stereomicroscopically-visible-artificial-constructions

I think I will put some of the recent feedback up as well so we can keep track of the discussion. I will include Jikky Leaks, Sasha Latypova, Geoff Pain, Jessica Rose, Greg Reese and anybody else that you remind me of.

Anyway a formal response is coming and the hope is that this will be the start of some sensible dialogue.

According to Ian Akyilidz et al:

… the Bio-nanoscale machines [behind the IoBNT] are for injecting into the body … and that is going really well with these Covid vaccines. It’s going that direction. These mRNAs are nothing [other] than small scale, nano-scale machines. They are programmed, and they are injected. (Akyildiz, 2023)

So, there is much to discuss and lots to think about.

I hope your weekend has started well and I look forward to a meeting in the morning.

All the best

David

PS don’t forget the symposium next week:

https://www.technocracy.news/omniwar/

All assistance much appreciated!