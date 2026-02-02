Hi Everybody,

In recent days I’ve seen new waves of speculation: that the structures observed in blood under dark field microscopy are “fuel cells” or components of some energy network. The forms invite it. But that interpretation misunderstands what’s actually present.

These are not miniature machines. Not nanobots. Not microchips. Not antennas

They are soft matter systems.

What we’re observing — across blood, pharmaceuticals, and other fluids — behaves consistently with the principles of soft matter physics: phase-active, field-responsive, and coherence-dependent. Structure here is not about intention, but about behaviour. These materials self-organise, transition, and respond to gradient — without needing a mechanical function to matter.

To help make this visible, I’m releasing two projects this week — each a different way of seeing the same reality.

🧠 1. Soft Architecture in Motion

Microscopy, phase behaviour, and systemic response

This volume gathers key images and insights from two years of investigation. It proposes a new lens: that what we’re seeing is not inert contamination, but responsive metamaterial architecture. It also outlines a terrain-based framework for resolution — one that honours phase, coherence, and field modulation.

📘 [Download the free PDF]



📚 [Order a printed copy on Amazon] - please copy and paste: B0GF8RWS5S into the Amazon search window



“The age of fixed boundaries has quietly ended… In this new paradigm, exposure does not mean infection, but entanglement.”

🌍 2. The Global Poetry Project

Witness, translation, and multilingual coherence

Alongside the scientific framing sits a different kind of offering — poetic, personal, and global. The Global Poetry Project pairs microscopy images with short, clear poems written as witness to what was found. These are not illustrations. The images are real. The poems speak for themselves.

The project now spans 70 languages, with most editions featuring a trimmed selection of 12 poems and pictures for practical reasons — lighter, faster to share, easier to print or post. A few languages carry the full 20-piece sequence.

📁 [Explore translations and free downloads]

📦 Printed editions available in multiple languages

To order a hard copy in your preferred language, search “david nixon” plus your language (e.g. “Spanish”) on your local Amazon store.

For English, use this code: B0G248KXP1.

Now available in print in every language that Amazon supports.



Poetry travels. Pictures are multilingual.

This final poem refers to the ongoing “Fire Ant Eradication Programme” in South-East Queensland — a chemical regime that feels less like biosecurity and more like bioterrorism, particularly in its disregard for life, context, and consequence.

Together, these works offer two lenses:

One to interpret structure.

One to hold the feeling of it.

Both rooted in the same seeing.

Please read, share, and help carry this into your language, your community, your context.

It matters.

— David

PS Thanks again for the support that has enabled me to make this happen.

PPS. Videos on the website currently off-line but normal reception will resume shortly!

(currently off-line but available at www. drdavidnixon.com)