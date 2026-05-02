Hi everyone,

I am increasingly embracing a soft matter framework for understanding many of the observations I have made over the last four years. I am currently publishing three atlases that present this work through that lens.

Atlas 1 focuses on pharmaceutical preparations, sessile droplet evaporation, crystal formation, vesicles, fibres, and recurring structural motifs.

Atlas 2 extends the same observational approach into blood and other biological fluids, where soft matter behaviour appears within a more complex cellular and protein-rich environment.

Atlas 3 focuses on transition: time-resolved changes, metastability, gel-like phases, field-level reorganisation, and the way structures persist, soften, collapse, or reappear over time.

Together, these atlases have helped me shift the question. Rather than asking too quickly whether a structure is an artefact, an organism, a contaminant, or an engineered object, I am trying to ask a more basic physical question: what kind of soft matter system is this, and what conditions allow these forms to appear, persist, change, or reorganise?

All three volumes should be available on Amazon from tomorrow.

That leads to the short reflection below.

Soft matter, constraint landscapes, and reorganisation

One of the difficulties in discussing unusual structures observed in biological fluids or pharmaceutical preparations is that the conversation often collapses too quickly into fixed categories. Is it artefact or organism? Contamination or design? Inert debris or active material? These categories may be useful at times, but they can also narrow the discussion before the physical behaviour has been properly described.

A softer and more useful starting point may be to ask how matter organises under constraint, and what happens when different soft matter systems are brought into contact.One of the difficulties in discussing unusual structures observed in biological fluids or pharmaceutical preparations is that the conversation often collapses too quickly into fixed categories. Is it artefact or organism? Contamination or design? Inert debris or active material? These categories may be useful at times, but they can also narrow the discussion before the physical behaviour has been properly described. A softer and more useful starting point may be to ask how matter organises under constraint, and what happens when different soft matter systems are brought into contact.

For the sake of discussion, let us begin with two conservative assumptions.

First, soft matter is not an exception in biology. It is the default physical paradigm of living systems. Blood, plasma, mucus, saliva, extracellular matrix, membranes, vesicles, proteins, lipids, gels, colloids, and cellular interiors all behave as soft matter systems. Their organisation is not fixed in the way a simple solid is fixed, nor random in the way a dilute solution may appear random. They are responsive, transitional, boundary-sensitive systems.

Second, when soft matter is observed in pharmaceutical preparations, one does not need to begin with intention. It is possible to treat such material, at least initially, as inadvertent or unintended contamination, or as an emergent consequence of formulation, storage, handling, evaporation, excipient behaviour, particulate burden, or local physical and chemical conditions.

From this starting point, an important question follows. Soft matter does not build from a single cause. It organises within what might be called a constraint landscape. That landscape includes composition, hydration, concentration gradients, ionic strength, pH, surface chemistry, confinement, temperature, charge distribution, boundary effects, mechanical forces, field conditions, evaporation, and time.

In biological systems, this constraint landscape also includes genetic, epigenetic, metabolic, cellular, extracellular, enzymatic, and immune conditions. In non-biological systems, such as drying droplets or pharmaceutical preparations, the landscape may be more obviously physicochemical, colloidal, interfacial, and environmental. But the principle is the same: structure emerges from many interacting constraints, not from one isolated cause.

This becomes especially important if biological and non-biological soft matter systems are brought into contact. They may no longer behave independently. Their constraint landscapes may couple.

This does not mean that a non-biological material becomes biological. It means that its organisation, persistence, or transition behaviour may become shaped by biological conditions. Proteins, salts, lipids, membranes, extracellular material, cellular debris, enzymes, temperature, pH, charge gradients, and fluid dynamics may all alter what the introduced material does. At the same time, the introduced material may perturb the biological system, changing local viscosity, boundary formation, particulate aggregation, gel behaviour, vesicle dynamics, or phase transitions.

This is why the language of self-assembly may sometimes be too narrow. It can imply that a structure builds itself independently, from isolated components, according to an internal programme. That may sometimes be a useful description, but it is not always the most careful one.

Perhaps the better word is reorganisation.

Soft matter does not build in isolation. It reorganises within constraints. Those constraints may be biological, physicochemical, environmental, or interfacial. When a non-biological soft matter system enters a biological one, the two may form a coupled constraint landscape. The resulting structures may therefore reflect not a single source or intention, but the reorganisation of material under shared conditions.

That shift matters. It changes the question from “what assembled this?” to “what conditions allowed this form to reorganise, persist, or change?” It moves the discussion away from simplistic categories such as artefact versus organism, contamination versus design, or inert versus active. It allows a more careful question: what happens when soft matter systems meet, and how do their constraints reshape one another?

I am also working on Kindle versions using Amazon’s newer textbook format, which preserves the PDF layout and may eventually allow some key videos to be embedded. For now, though, the print books are pretty cool too.

Thank you again for those that continue to support me. Without which none of this would be possible.

All the best for the remainder of the weekend.

David

(currently off-line but available at www. drdavidnixon.com)