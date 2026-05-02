Nixonlab

Nixonlab

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shona Duncan's avatar
Shona Duncan
2d

I wondered where you were! I see you have been very busy, I wish I had your energy. I wondered if you had been disappeared. I have been worried about Karen Kingston and Dr Ana Mihalcea because they have been MIA since circa mid March. I enjoyed the videos they did together. I am concerned. Do you know if they are okay?

Reply
Share
2 replies by David Nixon and others
SomeDude's avatar
SomeDude
2d

keep up the great work.

always good reading.

makes me wish I also had access to the types of equipment you've painstakingly acquired! but I've got living situation debts to sort before buying more cool toys/tools.

Reply
Share
1 reply by David Nixon
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Nixon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture