Hi guys,

I am currently completing an Atlas of Soft Matter Structures in the Blood, and this sequence forms the opening section.

The fibres observed in these images appear to arise through a phase change on the slide in response to environmental conditions. This process occurs rapidly—often within seconds of sample placement, and frequently before the field can be examined in detail.

These structures are not artefacts, and they do not behave in ways we would typically anticipate.

What you are about to see is not a single image, but a sequence.

Each frame is taken from the same preparation of blood following placement under a coverslip. Rather than isolated snapshots, these images should be read as stages within a continuous process—one driven by phase behaviour in a soft matter system.

Within minutes of confinement, the field begins to organise. The initially diffuse material separates into distinct domains, with bright, continuous boundaries forming a connected network across the sample. These boundaries define regions of differing composition and optical response, establishing structure before any obvious cellular breakdown is visible.

This early organisation is not gradual. It is rapid, and it is systemic. The field does not slowly assemble—it differentiates.

Within this evolving structure, filamentous forms begin to appear.

These fibres are not treated here as fixed objects with a defined origin. Instead, they are approached as process-derived structures emerging within the same phase environment that produces the surrounding boundaries. In early frames, they may be embedded within the boundary-defined domains, conforming to local geometry. However, as the system evolves, a consistent behavioural distinction becomes apparent.

The fibres persist.

They maintain internal coherence and a clearly defined boundary, even as the surrounding material continues to reorganise.

A key feature of this sequence is what does not happen.

Vesicle-like domains, particulate fields, and later cellular remnants may sit in close proximity to the fibre, sometimes appearing to surround or intersect it. Yet there is no visible merging, no loss of structural identity, and no exchange of internal material. This behaviour is described here as non-integration rather than isolation. The fibre exists within the system, but does not participate in the same transformations as its surroundings.

Over time, this distinction becomes more pronounced.

Across hours and days, the surrounding environment undergoes significant change. Boundaries thicken, domains reorganise, and cellular components degrade. Despite these changes, the fibre remains. Its internal particulate structure persists, its boundary remains intact, and its overall geometry is preserved.

This persistence extends beyond 12 days in the sequence presented here.

Not all structures follow the same pathway. Some vesicle-like domains stabilise through boundary reinforcement and internal clearing, while network-like formations emerge along interfaces at later stages. The system does not converge toward a single outcome. Instead, multiple structural states coexist under the same conditions.

The interpretation presented here is intentionally restrained.

The emphasis is placed on what can be directly observed: rapid phase separation, boundary formation, fibre emergence, non-integration, and long-duration stability. No assumptions are made regarding origin or function beyond these observable features.

The invitation is simple.

Look closely. Follow the sequence. Notice what changes—and what does not.

Plate 1.

Early field under confinement showing rapid phase organisation with diffuse material separating into boundary-defined domains. Magnification ~10x.

Plate 2.

Development of a connected boundary network with continuous interfaces defining regions of differing optical density. Magnification 40x.

Plate 3.

Further consolidation of boundary structures with increased definition and spatial continuity across the field. Magnification ~100x.

Plate 4.

Emergence of vesicle-like domains within a boundary-defined network, indicating compartmentalisation within the phase-separated field. Magnification ~50x.

Plate 5.

Thickened boundary regions with increased structural density and persistence across the field. Magnification 200x.

Plate 6.

Curved filamentous structure emerging within a particulate field, showing early fibre formation embedded within the surrounding phase. Magnification 40x.

Plate 7.

Fibre with internal particulate distribution extending through a dense field of vesicle-like domains. Magnification 400x.

Plate 8.

More discrete fibre structure with reduced surrounding density, demonstrating early separation from the boundary-defined environment. Magnification ~100x.

Plate 9.

Fibre maintaining internal coherence while adjacent particulate structures remain spatially distinct. Magnification 200x.

Plate 10.

Degraded red blood cells within a boundary-defined field showing stable partitioning across domains after four days. Magnification 200x.

Plate 11.

Bounded vesicle-like domain with a defined boundary and minimal internal structure. Magnification 200x.

Plate 12.

The same domain after twelve days, showing internal structuring with preservation of overall boundary stability. Magnification 200x.

Plate 13.

Fibre within a boundary-defined field at lower magnification after twelve days, demonstrating persistence and clear separation from surrounding domains. Magnification 40x.

Plate 14.

Close-up of the same fibre after twelve days, showing maintained boundary integrity and ongoing internal organisation. Magnification 200x.

What this sequence offers is not a conclusion, but a reference point. It shows how structure can emerge rapidly, differentiate, and persist within a dynamic system—often before we have time to observe the initial conditions. The patterns are there to be seen. Whether they align with current expectations or not, the task remains the same: to observe carefully, to compare across samples and time, and to allow the material to speak through its behaviour. This atlas is intended as a contribution to that process.

This work sits alongside a broader body of published material exploring structure, behaviour, and interpretation across complex systems.

Atlas of Soft-Matter Structures presents a visual record of structures observed under dark field microscopy and sessile droplet evaporation.

The atlas brings together image sequences that highlight phase behaviour, boundary formation, fibre emergence, and long-duration stability across a range of samples. Each sequence is presented as a progression, allowing the reader to follow the development and persistence of structure within a dynamic system.

The emphasis is on observation—what is seen, how it changes, and what remains.

The Quiet Work of Health presents a framework for navigating complexity in biological and health systems, with an emphasis on practical understanding and self-management.

Playing with Pfire: Poems and Pictures Vol 1 offers a different lens—exploring pattern, perception, and meaning through a combination of imagery and verse.

These works are available for those who wish to explore these ideas from complementary perspectives. At present they are available through Amazon, with additional formats and distribution to follow.

Acknowledgement / supporters

This work has been made possible through the ongoing support of the NixonLab community and the wider Micronauts group. Your observations, discussions, and willingness to engage with the material have shaped the direction of this project

To those who have contributed images, insights, and time, and to those supporting this work through Substack, thank you. Your support allows this work to continue.

All the best

David