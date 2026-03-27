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Claudia's avatar
Claudia
2d

What an incredible presentation—clear, compelling and, without a doubt, proven.

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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
2d

Exquisitely evil. Have you looked at the research of Neo on Substack?

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