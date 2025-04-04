Hi guys,

In response to valid concerns raised about grounding as a remedy for EMF exposure, I want to offer some additional clarifications and insights into the ongoing debate surrounding this practice.

Understanding the Risks of Grounding

The discussion around grounding, or earthing, continues to evolve, especially as more real-world cases and studies emerge that highlight potential risks when done improperly. Recent feedback has brought to light cases where grounding has, in fact, caused harm rather than providing the intended health benefits.

Arthur Firstenberg’s Story – Grounding and Dirty Electricity (DE)

Arthur Firstenberg, a well-known EMF activist who recently passed away, dedicated much of his life to raising awareness about the health impacts of electromagnetic radiation. Despite his efforts to minimize exposure, his health appeared to deteriorate over time. It is speculated that two significant factors played a role in his ongoing health struggles: grounding (earthing) practices and unfiltered Dirty Electricity (DE) exposure.

Grounding and DE Exposure:

Firstenberg continued his grounding practices while living in an environment with significant Dirty Electricity (DE), a form of high-frequency electrical noise often caused by modern electronic devices. DE travels through the electrical wiring in homes, and exposure to it can have detrimental effects on health.

Despite his commitment to minimizing EMF exposure, it’s possible that the combination of grounding and the high levels of DE in his environment contributed to his deteriorating health.

Advice on Stetzerizer Filters:

Firstenberg reportedly received advice from separate consultants against using Stetzerizer Filters, devices designed to clean up DE in the home. While it remains speculative whether these filters would have made a difference in his case, it is believed by some that using Stetzerizer Filters could have helped mitigate his DE exposure, possibly preventing further health decline.

Court Cases and Agricultural Evidence

Ground current, a real phenomenon, is not just theoretical—it has been substantiated in court cases, particularly in dairy-producing states. In several high-profile cases, Dave Stetzer—an expert in the field—won lawsuits based on ground current’s negative impact on agriculture. The lawsuits demonstrated that ground current reduced milk production and led to the birth of stillborn or defective calves. This issue received the attention of courts because of the measurable economic losses involved.

Why does this matter? While ground current is recognized as a problem in agriculture, when it comes to human health, the same attention is not always given. This disparity should raise concerns about the oversight of environmental health risks.

Ground Current and “Dancing Cows”

Interestingly, videos exist showing cows reacting to ground current, with some visibly "dancing" in response to the electrical currents passing through the ground. These videos provide visual proof of how animals are physiologically impacted by ground current.

What does this mean for humans? If cows are visibly affected by electrical ground currents, one must wonder what is happening to humans exposed to similar conditions, especially when the source of discomfort is harder to identify or quantify.

The Misleading Safety of Grounding

Grounding or earthing is often promoted as a health-enhancing practice, but few people understand the real risks involved. When grounding is performed in areas polluted with DE or high EMF, it can magnify exposure, rather than reduce it, thereby exacerbating health risks.

Arthur Firstenberg’s story is a powerful reminder of how well-intentioned practices can turn harmful due to oversight of crucial details. Additionally, it highlights how even expert recommendations can sometimes lack complete understanding of environmental dynamics.

Final Thought: Proceed With Caution

While grounding can be beneficial in certain pristine environments free from DE and EMF pollution, it is dangerous in most modern settings, where the earth itself may be charged with electrical pollution.

Key Takeaway: It’s critical to measure your environment before grounding. If the ground is contaminated by electrical pollution, grounding could worsen your exposure. Always ensure that you’re not grounding into an electrically polluted environment.

P.S. – Additional Resources

For those who want more information on the topic of Dirty Electricity (DE) and ground currents, here are some resources:

Book : Dirty Electricity by Dr. Sam Milham

Video : Visual proof of ground current found in remote Arizona Watch here

Video : Neutral-to-Earth Voltage (NEV), NEC 2020 Watch here

Research Paper: Mechanism of nerve conduction block induced by high-frequency biphasic electrical currents Read more

Final Thoughts: Awareness and education are critical when it comes to grounding and EMF exposure. Informed decisions could make all the difference in health and well-being.

All the best for the end of the week,

David

PS Thanks for the ongoing support! - all coffees gratefully received!

www.drdavidnixon.com