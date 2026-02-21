Sunday meeting 7am Brisbane time
Hi guys!
Busy week. As always. Time is definitely speeding up - I blame CERN!
I have made progress on a further paper looking at crystal development in dental anaesthetics and an influenza vaccine. Hope to have this to you shortly.
It further supports my soft matter understanding of what we are dealing with.
“Is it nanobots?”
“Is it graphene?”
No, well maybe …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nixonlab to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.