Sunday meeting 7am Brisbane time
Hi Guys,
It has been a busy week… again.
Such a challenge to stay focussed amongst all the worthy distractions…
I have also completed a second atlas on blood and I am revising my first Atlas on Soft- Matter structures - mainly to align it with improvements that I learnt writing the second atlas but also to include some relevant discoveries.
But not far away…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nixonlab to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.