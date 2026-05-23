Sunday meeting 7am Brisbane time
Hi guys,
Tomorrow we are re visiting the work of the late Professor Arne Burkhardt, Dr Ron Norris and Michael Merrick. Michael will present first then we will have a robust discussion!
Iff you would like to join us:
David Nixon is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.
Topic: David Nixon’s Zoom Meeting
Time: May 24, 2026 07:00 AM Brisbane
Join Zoom Meeting
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