Hi guys,

Tomorrow we are re visiting the work of the late Professor Arne Burkhardt, Dr Ron Norris and Michael Merrick. Michael will present first then we will have a robust discussion!

Iff you would like to join us:

David Nixon is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: David Nixon’s Zoom Meeting

Time: May 24, 2026 07:00 AM Brisbane

Join Zoom Meeting