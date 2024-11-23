Hi guys,
Apologies for not writing much recently. However I have been busy. I have spent most of the last 6 weeks reviewing my work for the last two and a half years. I have drafted papers:
1. Pfizer
2.Dental
3. non-dental local anaesthetic, botox
4. Pfizer video analysis
I am only sending this post to my paying subscribers and I would ask that you don’t pa…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Nixonlab to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.