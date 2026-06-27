Sunday meeting 7am Brisbane time
(Thinking of Julianne)
Hi guys,
It was a difficult end to the week as we learnt about the tragic accident that had taken the life of Julianne.
From our earliest meetings, Julianne was intense, obstinate, and a force of nature. She was also one of the most energetic, creative, and hard-working people I have known. She threw herself into microscopy with curiosity and determinati…
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